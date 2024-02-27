The Santa Maria Cougars are Sweet 16 bound after holding off San Antonio Lee Academy for a 54-47 victory in a Region IV-2A quarterfinal playoff matchup Tuesday at Corpus Christi Ray High School in Corpus Christi.

The Cougars (19-12) advance to this week’s Region IV-2A Tournament and will face Sabine Pass (21-10) on Friday at Buda Johnson High School in Buda.

The Cougars trailed the Lee Academy Wolfpack (24-4) 24-22 at the half, but a third-quarter offensive explosion from Santa Maria set the Coogs up for success.

Miguel Alaniz started the run off with a 3-pointer from the left corner and Jason Aleman followed it up with a 3 from the right wing. Esiah Gracia then drew a foul on a tough make inside and knocked down the free throw to complete the three-point play. Gracia was at it again with a 3-pointer from the top of the key and Aleman picked up another strong finish inside plus the foul to make it 40-32.

After another Gracia layup, Aro Cantu came up with a steal, Gracia scooped it up and hit Alaniz for another 3-pointer, Santa Maria’s fourth make from beyond the arc in the third.

Matias Saldivar capped off Santa Maria’s 25-point third quarter with a jumper inside, giving the Cougars a 47-35 advantage entering the final eight minutes.

The Cougars held the Wolfpack off during the fourth quarter to punch their ticket to the Sweet 16.

Santa Maria has now won 15 straight games entering this weekend’s regional tournament.

Sabine Pass defeated Thorndale 44-39 on Tuesday to earn their Sweet 16 spot against Santa Maria.