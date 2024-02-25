Check out this week’s boys soccer schedule across the Rio Grande Valley. Coaches please report corrections or updates to [email protected].
VALLEY HS BOYS SOCCER SCHEDULE
Monday’s Games
TAPPS DII Bi-District Round
Second Baptist at Brownsville St. Joseph, 2:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
District 31-6A
Edinburg Economedes at PSJA High, 6 p.m.
Edinburg High at Mission High, 6 p.m.
La Joya High at Edinburg North, 6 p.m.
District 32-6A
Brownsville Rivera at San Benito, 5:30 p.m.
Los Fresnos at Weslaco High, 5:30 p.m.
Harlingen High at Brownsville Hanna, 5:30 p.m.
District 30-5A
La Joya Juarez-Lincoln at Rio Grande City, 7:30 p.m.
Laredo Cigarroa at Laredo Martin, 7:30 p.m.
Roma at Laredo Nixon, 7:30 p.m.
Mission Veterans at La Joya Palmview, 7:30 p.m.
District 31-5A
McAllen Memorial at Sharyland Pioneer, 8 p.m.
Valley View at Sharyland High, 8 p.m.
McAllen High at PSJA Memorial, 8 p.m.
McAllen Rowe at Edinburg Vela, 8 p.m.
PSJA North at PSJA Southwest, 8 p.m.
District 32-5A
Harlingen South at Donna North, 7:30 p.m.
Weslaco East at Brownsville Veterans, 7:30 p.m.
Brownsville Porter at Edcouch-Elsa, 7:30 p.m.
Donna High at Mercedes, 7:30 p.m.
Brownsville Lopez at Brownsville Pace, 7:30 p.m.
District 30-4A
Hidalgo at Vanguard Beethoven, 7:30 p.m.
Santa Maria at Grulla, 7:30 p.m.
IDEA North Mission at Zapata, 7:30 p.m.
Vanguard Rembrandt at IDEA Pharr, 7:30 p.m.
District 31-4A
Raymondville at IDEA Edinburg Quest, 6 p.m.
Monte Alto at IDEA Edinburg, 6 p.m.
IDEA Donna at Progreso, 6 p.m.
IDEA Weslaco Pike at IDEA Alamo, 6 p.m.
District 32-4A
Port Isabel at Brownsville Harmony, 7 p.m.
IDEA Brownsville Frontier at Rio Hondo, 7 p.m.
IDEA Brownsville Sports Park at La Feria, 7 p.m.
IDEA Brownsville Riverview at Brownsville Jubilee, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
District 31-6A
Mission High at Edinburg North, 6 p.m.
Edinburg High at Edinburg Economedes, 6 p.m.
PSJA High at La Joya High, 6 p.m.
District 32-6A
Weslaco High at Brownsville Rivera, 5:30 p.m.
San Benito at Harlingen High, 5:30 p.m.
Brownsville Hanna at Los Fresnos, 5:30 p.m.
District 30-5A
Rio Grande City at Laredo Cigarroa, 7:30 p.m.
Laredo Martin at La Joya Juarez-Lincoln, 7:30 p.m.
Laredo Nixon at Mission Veterans, 7:30 p.m.
La Joya Palmview at Roma, 7:30 p.m.
District 31-5A
Valley View at McAllen Memorial, 8 p.m.
PSJA Memorial at Sharyland Pioneer, 8 p.m.
Sharyland High at McAllen Rowe, 8 p.m.
PSJA Southwest at McAllen High, 8 p.m.
Edinburg Vela at PSJA North, 8 p.m.
District 32-5A
Donna North at Brownsville Veterans, 7:30 p.m.
Harlingen South at Brownsville Porter, 7:30 p.m.
Mercedes at Weslaco East, 7:30 p.m.
Edcouch-Elsa at Brownsville Lopez, 7:30 p.m.
Brownsville Pace at Donna High, 7:30 p.m.
District 30-4A
Vanguard Mozart at Zapata, 7:30 p.m.
IDEA Pharr at Santa Maria, 7:30 p.m.
Grulla at Hidalgo, 7:30 p.m.
Vanguard Rembrandt at IDEA North Mission, 7:30 p.m.
District 31-4A
IDEA Edinburg at Raymondville, 6 p.m.
IDEA Edinburg Quest at IDEA Donna, 6 p.m.
IDEA Alamo at Monte Alto, 6 p.m.
Progreso at IDEA Weslaco Pike, 6 p.m.
District 32-4A
Rio Hondo at Port Isabel, 7 p.m.
Brownsville Harmony at IDEA Brownsville Sports Park, 7 p.m.
Brownsville Jubilee at IDEA Brownsville Frontier, 7 p.m.
La Feria at IDEA Brownsville Riverview, 7 p.m.