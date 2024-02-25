Check out this week’s boys soccer schedule across the Rio Grande Valley. Coaches please report corrections or updates to [email protected].

VALLEY HS BOYS SOCCER SCHEDULE

Monday’s Games

TAPPS DII Bi-District Round

Second Baptist at Brownsville St. Joseph, 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

District 31-6A

Edinburg Economedes at PSJA High, 6 p.m.

Edinburg High at Mission High, 6 p.m.

La Joya High at Edinburg North, 6 p.m.

District 32-6A

Brownsville Rivera at San Benito, 5:30 p.m.

Los Fresnos at Weslaco High, 5:30 p.m.

Harlingen High at Brownsville Hanna, 5:30 p.m.

District 30-5A

La Joya Juarez-Lincoln at Rio Grande City, 7:30 p.m.

Laredo Cigarroa at Laredo Martin, 7:30 p.m.

Roma at Laredo Nixon, 7:30 p.m.

Mission Veterans at La Joya Palmview, 7:30 p.m.

District 31-5A

McAllen Memorial at Sharyland Pioneer, 8 p.m.

Valley View at Sharyland High, 8 p.m.

McAllen High at PSJA Memorial, 8 p.m.

McAllen Rowe at Edinburg Vela, 8 p.m.

PSJA North at PSJA Southwest, 8 p.m.

District 32-5A

Harlingen South at Donna North, 7:30 p.m.

Weslaco East at Brownsville Veterans, 7:30 p.m.

Brownsville Porter at Edcouch-Elsa, 7:30 p.m.

Donna High at Mercedes, 7:30 p.m.

Brownsville Lopez at Brownsville Pace, 7:30 p.m.

District 30-4A

Hidalgo at Vanguard Beethoven, 7:30 p.m.

Santa Maria at Grulla, 7:30 p.m.

IDEA North Mission at Zapata, 7:30 p.m.

Vanguard Rembrandt at IDEA Pharr, 7:30 p.m.

District 31-4A

Raymondville at IDEA Edinburg Quest, 6 p.m.

Monte Alto at IDEA Edinburg, 6 p.m.

IDEA Donna at Progreso, 6 p.m.

IDEA Weslaco Pike at IDEA Alamo, 6 p.m.

District 32-4A

Port Isabel at Brownsville Harmony, 7 p.m.

IDEA Brownsville Frontier at Rio Hondo, 7 p.m.

IDEA Brownsville Sports Park at La Feria, 7 p.m.

IDEA Brownsville Riverview at Brownsville Jubilee, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

District 31-6A

Mission High at Edinburg North, 6 p.m.

Edinburg High at Edinburg Economedes, 6 p.m.

PSJA High at La Joya High, 6 p.m.

District 32-6A

Weslaco High at Brownsville Rivera, 5:30 p.m.

San Benito at Harlingen High, 5:30 p.m.

Brownsville Hanna at Los Fresnos, 5:30 p.m.

District 30-5A

Rio Grande City at Laredo Cigarroa, 7:30 p.m.

Laredo Martin at La Joya Juarez-Lincoln, 7:30 p.m.

Laredo Nixon at Mission Veterans, 7:30 p.m.

La Joya Palmview at Roma, 7:30 p.m.

District 31-5A

Valley View at McAllen Memorial, 8 p.m.

PSJA Memorial at Sharyland Pioneer, 8 p.m.

Sharyland High at McAllen Rowe, 8 p.m.

PSJA Southwest at McAllen High, 8 p.m.

Edinburg Vela at PSJA North, 8 p.m.

District 32-5A

Donna North at Brownsville Veterans, 7:30 p.m.

Harlingen South at Brownsville Porter, 7:30 p.m.

Mercedes at Weslaco East, 7:30 p.m.

Edcouch-Elsa at Brownsville Lopez, 7:30 p.m.

Brownsville Pace at Donna High, 7:30 p.m.

District 30-4A

Vanguard Mozart at Zapata, 7:30 p.m.

IDEA Pharr at Santa Maria, 7:30 p.m.

Grulla at Hidalgo, 7:30 p.m.

Vanguard Rembrandt at IDEA North Mission, 7:30 p.m.

District 31-4A

IDEA Edinburg at Raymondville, 6 p.m.

IDEA Edinburg Quest at IDEA Donna, 6 p.m.

IDEA Alamo at Monte Alto, 6 p.m.

Progreso at IDEA Weslaco Pike, 6 p.m.

District 32-4A

Rio Hondo at Port Isabel, 7 p.m.

Brownsville Harmony at IDEA Brownsville Sports Park, 7 p.m.

Brownsville Jubilee at IDEA Brownsville Frontier, 7 p.m.

La Feria at IDEA Brownsville Riverview, 7 p.m.