McAllen Memorial’s Daniel Flores (17) reacts after the final out at first base to end the fifth inning to stop Corpus Christi Veterans runners from scoring in a Region IV-5A area round playoff series game 2 at McAllen Memorial High School on Saturday, May 11, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
McAllen Memorial’s Hugo Rodriguez (7) pitches against Corpus Christi Veterans in a Region IV-5A area round playoff series game 2 at McAllen Memorial High School on Saturday, May 11, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
McAllen Memorial’s Jacob Sanchez (9) hits a double against Corpus Christi Veterans in a Region IV-5A area round playoff series game 2 at McAllen Memorial High School on Saturday, May 11, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
McAllen Memorial’s Kane Koy (13) slides back to first base in a Region IV-5A area round playoff series game 2 against Corpus Christi Veterans at McAllen Memorial High School on Saturday, May 11, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
McAllen Memorial’s Daniel Flores (17) dives to miss a catch after a hit by Corpus Christi Veterans in a Region IV-5A area round playoff series game 2 at McAllen Memorial High School on Saturday, May 11, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
McAllen Memorial’s Daniel Flores (17) looks over at first base after being tagged out at second by Corpus Christi Veterans in a Region IV-5A area round playoff series game 2 at McAllen Memorial High School on Saturday, May 11, 2024, in McAllen. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])

