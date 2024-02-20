The race for the RGV’s scoring title is heating up. Check out the the leading scorers from each district heading into Tuesday’s slate of games. List is only a culmination of goals scored during district play. Coaches, please report update or corrections to [email protected].

TOP 10 DISTRICT GOAL LEADERS NAME TEAM GOALS GP GPG Rogelio Galvan Brownsville Jubilee 30 8 3.8 Diego Saldana Brownsville St. Joseph 26 12 2.2 Claudio Torres Brownsville St. Joseph 21 12 1.8 Martin Gonzalez Brownsville Porter 17 11 1.5 Diego Guerra Brownsville Lopez 16 11 1.5 Aaron Aguirre Brownsville IDEA Frontier 14 8 1.8 Jovanny Chavez Brownsville Pace 14 11 1.3 Jacob Ocanas PSJA North 14 11 1.3 Diego Torres Hidalgo 13 11 1.2 Multiple tied w/ 12 N/A 12 N/A N/A

District 31-6A Name Team Goals Randy Galvan Edinburg Economedes 3 Brandon Saenz Edinburg North 3 Armando Del Angel Edinburg Economedes 2 Edgar Herrera Edinburg Economedes 2 Juan Lugo Edinburg Economedes 2 Duilio Luevano Edinburg High 2 Jonathan Trevino Edinburg North 2 Jose Borrego La Joya High 2 Jonathan Reynaga Mission High 2 Multiple tied w/ 1 N/A 1

District 32-6A Name Team Goals Alexis Morales San Benito 5 Adrian Longoria Brownsville Rivera 4 Manny Silva Los Fresnos 4 Rafa Ramos Brownsville Hanna 3 Jose Caballero Brownsville Rivera 3 Manuel Medina Brownsville Rivera 3 Robert Zamorano Brownsville Rivera 3 Josh Trejo Los Fresnos 3 Multiple tied w/ 2 N/A 2

District 30-5A Name Team Goals Omar Solis La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 12 Jose Garcia Roma 11 Aaron Andrade Laredo Nixon 10 Alejandro Barcena Laredo Martin 7 Ruben Davila La Joya Palmview 6 Ever Mares La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 5 Edgar Hernandez La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 4 Ruben Tijerina La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 4 Fabian Montalvo La Joya Palmview 4 Diego Tostado Mission Veterans 4 Esteban Gonzalez Roma 4

District 31-5A Name Team Goals Jacob Ocanas PSJA North 14 Julio Cardenas PSJA Memorial 11 Hector Veliz Sharyland Pioneer 11 Emiliano Villegas Valley View 10 Iker Urueta Sharyland High 8 Diego Pina PSJA Memorial 7 Francisco Gomez Sharyland High 7 Juan Pablo Trevino Sharyland High 7 Multiple tied w/ 6 N/A 6

District 32-5A Name Team Goals Martin Gonzalez Brownsville Porter 17 Diego Guerra Brownsville Lopez 16 Jovanny Chavez Brownsville Pace 14 Juan Nieto Donna High 11 Enrique Torres Donna North 11 Ramon Zuniga Brownsville Lopez 9 Christopher De Leon Donna North 8 Richard Martinez Donna North 7 Melvin Gomez Donna North 5 Multiple tied w/ 4 N/A 4

District 30-4A Name Team Goals Diego Torres Hidalgo 13 Ian Cerecedo Hidalgo 12 Alfonso Herrera IDEA Pharr 12 Jesus Gonzalez IDEA Pharr 7 Justin Nazariega IDEA North Mission 6 Matias Rivas IDEA Pharr 6 Multiple tied w/ 5 N/A 5

District 31-4A Name Team Goals Joshua Perez Progreso 12 Sebastian Chapa IDEA Edinburg Quest 11 Luis Almanza IDEA Alamo 10 Adrian Medina IDEA Edinburg Quest 9 Diego Macias Progreso 9 Eliazer Magallan Progreso 6 Dylan Vargas IDEA Edinburg Quest 5 Jose Gutierrez Monte Alto 5 Hicker Segura Progreso 5 Multiple tied w/ 4 N/A 4

District 32-4A Name Team Goals Rogelio Galvan Brownsville Jubilee 30 Aaron Aguirre Brownsville IDEA Frontier 14 Tony Garcia Port Isabel 8 Gustavo Mata Brownsville Jubilee 7 Dominic Acosta Port Isabel 6 Leon Pena Port Isabel 5 Leonardo Galvan Brownsville Jubilee 4 Leo Quezada Rio Hondo 4 Multiple tied w/ 3 N/A 3