The race for the RGV’s scoring title is heating up. Check out the the leading scorers from each district heading into Tuesday’s slate of games. List is only a culmination of goals scored during district play. Coaches, please report update or corrections to [email protected].
|TOP 10 DISTRICT GOAL LEADERS
|NAME
|TEAM
|GOALS
|GP
|GPG
|Rogelio Galvan
|Brownsville Jubilee
|30
|8
|3.8
|Diego Saldana
|Brownsville St. Joseph
|26
|12
|2.2
|Claudio Torres
|Brownsville St. Joseph
|21
|12
|1.8
|Martin Gonzalez
|Brownsville Porter
|17
|11
|1.5
|Diego Guerra
|Brownsville Lopez
|16
|11
|1.5
|Aaron Aguirre
|Brownsville IDEA Frontier
|14
|8
|1.8
|Jovanny Chavez
|Brownsville Pace
|14
|11
|1.3
|Jacob Ocanas
|PSJA North
|14
|11
|1.3
|Diego Torres
|Hidalgo
|13
|11
|1.2
|Multiple tied w/ 12
|N/A
|12
|N/A
|N/A
|District 31-6A
|Name
|Team
|Goals
|Randy Galvan
|Edinburg Economedes
|3
|Brandon Saenz
|Edinburg North
|3
|Armando Del Angel
|Edinburg Economedes
|2
|Edgar Herrera
|Edinburg Economedes
|2
|Juan Lugo
|Edinburg Economedes
|2
|Duilio Luevano
|Edinburg High
|2
|Jonathan Trevino
|Edinburg North
|2
|Jose Borrego
|La Joya High
|2
|Jonathan Reynaga
|Mission High
|2
|Multiple tied w/ 1
|N/A
|1
|District 32-6A
|Name
|Team
|Goals
|Alexis Morales
|San Benito
|5
|Adrian Longoria
|Brownsville Rivera
|4
|Manny Silva
|Los Fresnos
|4
|Rafa Ramos
|Brownsville Hanna
|3
|Jose Caballero
|Brownsville Rivera
|3
|Manuel Medina
|Brownsville Rivera
|3
|Robert Zamorano
|Brownsville Rivera
|3
|Josh Trejo
|Los Fresnos
|3
|Multiple tied w/ 2
|N/A
|2
|District 30-5A
|Name
|Team
|Goals
|Omar Solis
|La Joya Juarez-Lincoln
|12
|Jose Garcia
|Roma
|11
|Aaron Andrade
|Laredo Nixon
|10
|Alejandro Barcena
|Laredo Martin
|7
|Ruben Davila
|La Joya Palmview
|6
|Ever Mares
|La Joya Juarez-Lincoln
|5
|Edgar Hernandez
|La Joya Juarez-Lincoln
|4
|Ruben Tijerina
|La Joya Juarez-Lincoln
|4
|Fabian Montalvo
|La Joya Palmview
|4
|Diego Tostado
|Mission Veterans
|4
|Esteban Gonzalez
|Roma
|4
|District 31-5A
|Name
|Team
|Goals
|Jacob Ocanas
|PSJA North
|14
|Julio Cardenas
|PSJA Memorial
|11
|Hector Veliz
|Sharyland Pioneer
|11
|Emiliano Villegas
|Valley View
|10
|Iker Urueta
|Sharyland High
|8
|Diego Pina
|PSJA Memorial
|7
|Francisco Gomez
|Sharyland High
|7
|Juan Pablo Trevino
|Sharyland High
|7
|Multiple tied w/ 6
|N/A
|6
|District 32-5A
|Name
|Team
|Goals
|Martin Gonzalez
|Brownsville Porter
|17
|Diego Guerra
|Brownsville Lopez
|16
|Jovanny Chavez
|Brownsville Pace
|14
|Juan Nieto
|Donna High
|11
|Enrique Torres
|Donna North
|11
|Ramon Zuniga
|Brownsville Lopez
|9
|Christopher De Leon
|Donna North
|8
|Richard Martinez
|Donna North
|7
|Melvin Gomez
|Donna North
|5
|Multiple tied w/ 4
|N/A
|4
|District 30-4A
|Name
|Team
|Goals
|Diego Torres
|Hidalgo
|13
|Ian Cerecedo
|Hidalgo
|12
|Alfonso Herrera
|IDEA Pharr
|12
|Jesus Gonzalez
|IDEA Pharr
|7
|Justin Nazariega
|IDEA North Mission
|6
|Matias Rivas
|IDEA Pharr
|6
|Multiple tied w/ 5
|N/A
|5
|District 31-4A
|Name
|Team
|Goals
|Joshua Perez
|Progreso
|12
|Sebastian Chapa
|IDEA Edinburg Quest
|11
|Luis Almanza
|IDEA Alamo
|10
|Adrian Medina
|IDEA Edinburg Quest
|9
|Diego Macias
|Progreso
|9
|Eliazer Magallan
|Progreso
|6
|Dylan Vargas
|IDEA Edinburg Quest
|5
|Jose Gutierrez
|Monte Alto
|5
|Hicker Segura
|Progreso
|5
|Multiple tied w/ 4
|N/A
|4
|District 32-4A
|Name
|Team
|Goals
|Rogelio Galvan
|Brownsville Jubilee
|30
|Aaron Aguirre
|Brownsville IDEA Frontier
|14
|Tony Garcia
|Port Isabel
|8
|Gustavo Mata
|Brownsville Jubilee
|7
|Dominic Acosta
|Port Isabel
|6
|Leon Pena
|Port Isabel
|5
|Leonardo Galvan
|Brownsville Jubilee
|4
|Leo Quezada
|Rio Hondo
|4
|Multiple tied w/ 3
|N/A
|3