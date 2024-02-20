Lower Valley’s 2023 GKOTY signs with St. Edward’s University

HARLINGEN — Harlingen High senior goalkeeper Gilliece Gomez has a knack for having to be physical on the field.

The Brownsville Herald/Valley Morning Star’s 2023 goalkeeper of the year played middle school football, the sport with pads. Gomez played safety and wide receiver in the seventh grade and now has developed into a collegiate goalkeeper.

Gomez signed with St. Edward’s University in early February at Harlingen High School.

The Harlingen High senior was appreciative of the impact football had on becoming one of the best goalies in the Valley.

“I just had finished football and I was really aggressive, so I think that is what made me stand out as a goalie,” Gomez said.

Harlingen High head coach Jose Galvan said Gomez has played a significant role in the success of the Cardinals’ soccer program.

“She is a hard worker, and dedicated, not only here but at the club, also,” Galvan said. “I am just very proud and happy for her.”

Gomez joins Grace Reed as a college signee currently on the Harlingen High roster and among a handful of former Cardinals who have signed to play collegiately the past few seasons. The Cardinals are currently in district play and are a District 32-6A title contender.

“We want the kids to be exposed to these kind of opportunities and universities,” Galvan said. “Sometimes you need motivation to continue school, and sports could be that motivation.”

Gomez said playing club since starting high school also has raised her game, but said she experienced some ups and downs while playing soccer.

“I pushed through,” Gomez said.

Gomez plans to study biology at St. Edward’s, playing in the Lone Star Conference at the NCAA Division II level.