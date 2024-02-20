La Feria catcher Phoenix Bocanegra signs with Coastal Bend College

LA FERIA — With the color pink everywhere on Valentine’s Day, La Feria’s gym was filled with, of course, maroon and gold, but also blue and white — the colors of Coastal Bend College — as well.

La Feria catcher Phoenix Bocanegra signed to play college softball at Coastal Bend College on Wednesday at La Feria High School.

“I am really happy about being able to play still,” Bocanegra said. “Honestly, I am just glad my coach gave me an opportunity. That’s all I wanted.”

Bocanegra, a catcher, has played varsity for the Lionettes all four years. Bocanegra has received all-district honors and has helped lead La Feria to a district title and a bi-district playoff victory during the 2021-22 season.

“For a while, I saw all of my friends signing before me and I had a little bit of doubt in myself, but I am glad that it came at the time it did because everything happens for a reason,” Bocanegra said.

Bocanegra said the atmosphere around travel softball helped push her to play college. Bocanegra plays for the local softball team, Kaos.

The Lionettes are a senior-heavy team that features key players like Bocanegra and her best friend, BeAnka Galan. The pitcher/catcher duo is one of the best in District 32-4A.

“I think this year we are going to try and make it the best we can because it is our last run together,” Bocanegra said. “I hope we can all get it together and see through one eye.”

The future College Bend athlete plans to study kinesiology while in Beeville.

“I hope that every girl that is uncommitted right now knows that God’s timing is perfect and that your time will come,” Bocanegra said.