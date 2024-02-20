La Feria’s Galan signs with Alvin College

LA FERIA — One of La Feria’s most consistent and talented softball players signed in January to play in college.

La Feria four-year letterman BeAnka Galan signed with Alvin College, where she will pitch, play third base or play in the outfield for the Dolphins. Alvin College competes in Region IV of the NJCAA.

The senior is excited about the upcoming opportunity to play in college. The Dolphins have two players from the Valley on the roster for the 2024 season.

“I really liked the school,” Galan said. “I knew when I visited the school that I really wanted to be there, especially the area. I felt comfortable when I visited. I knew that I wanted to be there.”

Galan said going to a junior college is going to help her development the next two years.

“I feel like I will get more playing time somewhere smaller,” Galan said. “It is a better opportunity for me to get used to college softball instead of going somewhere and not playing at all.”

Alvin is located south of Houston. Galan plans to study physical health science.

Galan helped the Lions to a District 32-4A title as a sophomore and a bi-district series win over Zapata in 2022. The Lionettes finished second last year and expect to be in contention for another district title in 2024.

“My mentality has grown throughout the years,” Galan said. “I have been learning how to become more mature and aware of how I react on the field. I love playing. It is a blessing to be able to go to college.

La Feria has a senior-heavy team, Galan said, so the expectations are high for the Lionettes in 2024.