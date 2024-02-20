Life Begins at 40 golf tournament returns for 72nd edition

Harlingen’s Steven Bazan is set to defend his Life Begins at 40 title but will have to wait to see who he is up against after qualifying takes place today at Harlingen County Club.

“We have a pretty strong field vying for qualifying,” tournament president Jeffrey Scoggins said.

Thirty golfers are set to compete for 15 championship qualifying spots for the head-to-head tournament set to begin at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday. Only one golfer has a guaranteed spot for that: Bazan.

“The conditions of the course are really nice, and the weather is going to warm up pretty nice,” Scoggins added.

The field is comprised of multiple defending champs. Justin Brown, Chris Wicker, Ray Iler, Richard LaPierre and 12-time champion Ron Kilby highlight the field along with Bazan.

The 72nd annual tournament coincides with events held throughout the week at Harlingen Country Club. The championship round is scheduled to be held at 1 p.m. Saturday. Bazan defeated McAllen’s Arnoldo Curiel in 17 holes in the championship match last season.

“We are trying to keep up with the traditions of the tournament and hopefully bring some new innovations as well,” Scoggins said about his final year as president of the tournament. “It is a struggle to maintain traditions and change with the times as well. It has been fun and challenging as well.”