Home RGVSports High School Photo Gallery: Progreso sweeps IDEA Alamo 5-0 RGVSportsHigh SchoolMediaPhotoSoccer Photo Gallery: Progreso sweeps IDEA Alamo 5-0 By Joel Martinez - February 19, 2024 FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmail Progreso’s Miguel Chavez (11) and IDEA Alamo’s Antonio Escalante (21) battle for the ball in a District 31-4A game at Progreso High School on Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, in Progreso. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Progreso’s Joshua Perez (14) and IDEA Alamo’s Jesus Gonzalez (9) battle for the ball in a District 31-4A game at Progreso High School on Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, in Progreso. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Progreso’s Joshua Perez (14) advances the ball against IDEA Alamo in a District 31-4A game at Progreso High School on Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, in Progreso. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Progreso’s Haziel Macias (5) takes a shot on the goal against IDEA Alamo in a District 31-4A game at Progreso High School on Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, in Progreso. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Progreso’s Joshua Perez (14) keeps his eye on the ball before he kicks the ball out to a teammate in a District 31-4A game against IDEA Alamo at Progreso High School on Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, in Progreso. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Progreso’s Joshua Perez (14) advances the ball against IDEA Alamo in a District 31-4A game at Progreso High School on Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, in Progreso. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Progreso’s Hicker Segura (10) advances the ball against IDEA Alamo in a District 31-4A game at Progreso High School on Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, in Progreso. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Progreso’s Juan Trevino (18), left, celebrates with teammates after his goal against IDEA Alamo in a District 31-4A game at Progreso High School on Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, in Progreso. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Progreso’s Carlos Lopez (8) and IDEA Alamo’s Sergio Gonzalez (8) battle for the ball in a District 31-4A game at Progreso High School on Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, in Progreso. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Progreso’s Joshua Perez (14) scores a goal against IDEA Alamo in a District 31-4A game at Progreso High School on Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, in Progreso. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Progreso’s Carlos Lopez (8) takes control of the ball against IDEA Alamo in a District 31-4A game at Progreso High School on Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, in Progreso. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Progreso’s Joshua Perez (14) and IDEA Alamo’s Gabriel Martinez (10) battle for the ball in a District 31-4A game at Progreso High School on Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, in Progreso. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Progreso’s Miguel Chavez (11) and IDEA Alamo’s Antonio Escalante (21) battle for the ball in a District 31-4A game at Progreso High School on Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, in Progreso. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Progreso’s Carlos Lopez (8) takes control of the ball against IDEA Alamo in a District 31-4A game at Progreso High School on Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, in Progreso. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Progreso’s Carlos Lopez (8) and IDEA Alamo’s Sergio Gonzalez (8) battle for the ball in a District 31-4A game at Progreso High School on Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, in Progreso. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) IDEA Alamo goal tender Kevin Escalnte (0) reaches for the ball in a District 31-4A game against Progreso at Progreso High School on Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, in Progreso. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Progreso’s Diego Macias (9) and IDEA Alamo’s Luis Almanza (7) battle for the ball in a District 31-4A game at Progreso High School on Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, in Progreso. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Progreso’s Juan Trevino (18) takes control of the ball against IDEA Alamo in a District 31-4A game at Progreso High School on Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, in Progreso. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR RGV Boys Basketball Bi-Disitrict Playoff Schedule – 2/19/24-2/20/24 Vaqueros use offensive explosion to win season-opening series vs. URI Brownsville Hanna surges past La Joya High in first round