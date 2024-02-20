Bloodhounds ready for area title game

BROWNSVILLE — Brownsville St. Joseph is looking to keep its season alive when the Bloohounds open up their TAPPS 5A playoffs journey today at 2 p.m. at Brownsville St. Joseph Academy.

The Bloodhounds (24-9, 11-3) have had a terrific season after finishing second in TAPPS 5A District 4, earning a bye in the first round of the playoffs. Brownsville St. Joseph faces a familiar foe, Katy St. John XXIII – a team they lost to in the volleyball playoffs at home.

The Bloodhounds are ready for the test against the visiting Katy team today, especially after having a challenging district that features one of the best TAPPS teams in the state, St. Mary’s Hall in San Antonio.

“We are peaking at the right time,” Bloodhounds head coach Robert Moreno said. “We started slow, but I think we have had some great competition and they have actually competed well. Like I said, I think we are peaking at the perfect time.”

The Bloodhounds head into the contest with one of the best players in the area, 2023 All-Metro Offensive Player of the Year, Regina Tovar.

The senior point guards does not pay attention much to her stats, but in her career she has scored 1,500 points, as well as 500 steals, rebounds and assists.

Tovar said she feels accomplished as her high school career winds down. Tovar also said the Bloodhounds are peaking at the right time.

“All of us have been playing really well,” Tovar said. “Everyone on the team has stepped up and I personally feel like I have been playing really well, solid all around … and I feel like everyone else is playing a big role on the team.”

The star guard has seen other players blossom this season around her. Freshman Seanah Mireles actually leads the team in scoring with 14 points and is going to be one to watch at St. Joe’s the next few years.

“When I first came into the team I was not sure really sure what I was coming into,” Mireles said. “But I thank coach Moreno, coach Drew and especially Reg (Tovar) for just being there to support me … we are not just a team we are family. I think that plays a big role.”

Mireles admitted to having some tough games, but she praised her teammates for always pulling through.

“It is everyone,” the freshman said. “I think everyone plays a big role and compliments each other.”

Junior Mia Villarreal is the third leading scorer on the team. Villarreal averages six points per game, but there has been games where Villarreal will lead the team in scoring.

“We had a really good season,” Villarreal said. “Way better than last year, and I don’t think people were expecting that.”

Villarreal said they lost a lot of height last season, but the younger players on the team have really stepped up.

The Bloodhounds are ready to finish this season strong, but with talks of talent in the middle school grades and plenty of underclassmen on the team already – the future is bright for St. Joe’s girls hoops.