Boys Hoops: Panthers down Falcons, claim share of 32-6A crown

Weslaco High went on the road and earned a hard-fought 43-40 victory over the Los Fresnos on Tuesday to claim a share of the District 32-6A championship, which is now split three ways between the Falcons, Panthers and Harlingen High.

The Falcons (27-9, 7-3) clinched a share of the district title with a win against Brownsville Rivera last Friday. Weslaco’s win over Los Fresnos on Tuesday night, paired with Harlingen High’s 71-61 win over Brownsville Hanna on Tuesday, creates tri-district champions in 32-6A with 7-3 records. Playoff seeding information is to be determined.

The Panthers (17-17, 7-3) have been one of the hottest teams down stretch and proved so in their regular season finale.

Weslaco and district leader Los Fresnos were locked into a 19–19 tie at the break, and the dog fight between two gritty teams continued into the second half.

Los Fresnos lept in front 40-39 after a 3-pointer from Andrew Munoz with 50 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

Weslaco had an advantage inside all night and went to senior forward Jake Ramirez needing a bucket as he drew a foul and knocked down a pair of free throws for a 41-40 lead with 25 seconds left.

Los Fresnos missed a go-ahead shot and freshman guard Kai Fino hit two more free throws to seal the deal for Weslaco at 43-40, giving the Panthers a share of the District 32-6A championship after starting district play with an 0-2 record.

DISTRICT 32-6A

HARLINGEN HIGH 71, BROWNSVILLE HANNA 61: At Harlingen, the Cardinals won a share of the District 32-6A title by taking down the Eagles at home Tuesday.

The Cardinals improved to 31-6 overall and 7-3 in district play, splitting a tri-championship with Los Fresnos and Weslaco High. Playoff seeding information is to be determined.

Hanna finishes as the No. 4 seed in District 32-6A with a 24-13 overall record and 6-4 finish in league play.

DISTRICT 31-6A

LA JOYA HIGH 78, PSJA HIGH 41: At San Juan, the Coyotes won their sixth straight game to secure a share of the District 31-6A title for the second consecutive season.

Leo Villarreal led the Coyotes with a game-high 21 points and Daniel Treviño had 18. Hunter Morales finished with 11 points.

La Joya stands 24-14 overall and 9-1 in district, tied with Edinburg North for first place. Playoff seeding between the Coyotes and Cougars is to be determined.

EDINBURG NORTH 67, MISSION HIGH 34: At Mission, the Cougars clinched a share of the District 31-6A championship for the second straight season with a road win over the Eagles on Tuesday.

Edinburg North improved to 29-9 overall and 9-1 in district play, tied with La Joya High for first place. Playoff seeding between the Cougars and Coyotes is to be determined.

DISTRICT 31-5A

EDINBURG VELA 58, McALLEN MEMORIAL 50: At McAllen, the SaberCats completed their perfect run through 31-5A with an impressive victory in their regular season finale on the road Tuesday.

Jordan Bustamante and Axel Garza led the SaberCats with 15 points apiece. JP Olivarez scored 13 points and EJ Avelar finished with 12.

McAllen Memorial had three players score in double figures led by 21 from Danny Canul. Mando Treviño scored 14 points and Caden Keller added 10.

The SaberCats (32-5, 18-0) will meet Harlingen South in the bi-district round of the playoffs. Game details are to be determined.

The Mustangs (27-7, 15-3) finished tied for second place in 31-5A with crosstown rival McAllen High (26-10, 15-3). Playoff seeding between the Mustangs and Bulldogs is to be determined.