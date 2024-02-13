EDINBURG — Three Edinburg Vela players scored in double figures and the SaberCats roared past the Mercedes Tigers 64-30 during their Class 5A bi-district round matchup Tuesday at Edinburg Vela.

Senior Janai Coleman led the SaberCats with a game-high 19 points. Her 11 first-half points helped her eclipse the 2,000-point career mark.

Junior GG Betancourt chipped in 17 points, including nine during the third. Senior Gabrielle Tijerina added 13 points, with nine coming from beyond the arc.

The victory advances the SaberCats to the Class 5A area round for a second straight season. They’ll take on the Gregory-Portland Wildcats at a date, time and location to be determined.

Edinburg Vela applied defensive pressure from the opening tipoff, forcing multiple turnovers and converting them into easy baskets to take a 15-3 advantage after one.

The SaberCats’ dominance on both ends of the court continued in the second, outscoring the Tigers 20-8 during the period to take a commanding 35-11 lead into the break.

The Tigers showed signs of life in the second half, with 19 of their 30 points coming during the final two periods, but it was still all SaberCats, with Vela cruising comfortably to the win.

Senior Leah Adame led the Tigers with 11 points. Regina Gaytan and Jaymie Flores added eight and five points, respectively.

The Tigers finish the year with a 23-11 overall mark, including a 13-5 mark during league play for third in District 32-5A.

