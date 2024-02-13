Home RGVSports Basketball Photo Gallery: Edinburg Vela defeats Mercedes High 64-30 RGVSportsBasketballHigh SchoolMediaPhotoPublicationsThe Brownsville HeraldThe MonitorValley Morning Star Photo Gallery: Edinburg Vela defeats Mercedes High 64-30 By Delcia Lopez - February 13, 2024 FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmail Edinburg Vela’s Ava Tovar, left, goes to the basket draws a foul by Mercedes High’s Jaymie Flores, right, during a bi-district game at Robert Vela High school gymnasium Tuesday, Feb. 13 2024 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Edinburg Vela’s Madison Cantu, drives the paint splits defenders Mercedes High Brittney Garcia, left and Regina Gaytan, right, during a bi-district game at Robert Vela High school gymnasium Tuesday, Feb. 13 2024 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Edinburg Vela’s Janai Coleman, right, snags a rebound from Mercedes High’s Brittney Garcia, left, during a bi-district game at Robert Vela High school gymnasium Tuesday, Feb. 13 2024 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Edinburg Vela’s Ava Tovar, right, goes up for a shot defended by Mercedes High’s Brittney Garcia, left, during a bi-district game at Robert Vela High school gymnasium Tuesday, Feb. 13 2024 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Edinburg Vela’s Janai Coleman, left, with hand to a face shoots over Mercedes High’s Jaymie Flores, right, during a bi-district game at Robert Vela High school gymnasium Tuesday, Feb. 13 2024 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Edinburg Vela’s Savanah Rivera, right, snags a rebound from Mercedes High’s Leah Adame, left, during a bi-district game at Robert Vela High school gymnasium Tuesday, Feb. 13 2024 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Edinburg Vela’s Gabrielle Tijerina, middle, vies for control of a rebound against Mercedes High’s Leah Adame, left, during a bi-district game at Robert Vela High school gymnasium Tuesday, Feb. 13 2024 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Edinburg Vela’s Gabrielle Tijerina, middle , is stripped of the ball by Mercedes High defenders during a bi-district game at Robert Vela High school gymnasium Tuesday, Feb. 13 2024 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Edinburg Vela’s Janai Coleman middle, shoots over Mercedes High’s Jaymie Flores, left, during a bi-district game at Robert Vela High school gymnasium Tuesday, Feb. 13 2024 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Mercedes High’ Randi Lara, right, stretches to defend Edinburg Vela’s Laura Guizar, left, during a bi-district game at Robert Vela High school gymnasium Tuesday, Feb. 13 2024 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Mercedes High’s Jaymie Flores, left, is pressured by Edinburg Vela’s GG Bentancourt, right, during a bi-district game at Robert Vela High school gymnasium Tuesday, Feb. 13 2024 in Edinburg. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected]) Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Edinburg CISD names Ernie Alonzo as Edinburg Vela head football coach GOP-led House impeaches Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas — by one vote — over border management Editorial: Texas A&M facility at port promises valuable training for skilled workers in Valley Economic arm launches $99,600 campaign to ‘elevate’ Harlingen’s image Mission to hold charter amendment election in May