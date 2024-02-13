Edinburg CISD names Ernie Alonzo as Edinburg Vela head football coach

EDINBURG — The Edinburg CISD School Board announced the hiring of Ernie Alonzo as Edinburg Vela’s next head football coach and athletic coordinator during a school board meeting Tuesday night.

Alonzo has been the defensive coordinator at McAllen High since 2019 and previously served as an assistant coach at Weslaco High and Edinburg Vela.

The position opened in January after former Edinburg Vela head football coach and athletic coordinator John Campbell announced his retirement after seven seasons at the helm.

The SaberCats are coming off a 10-2 season and an area round playoff appearance in 2023.