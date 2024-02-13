The Port Isabel Tarpons (top left), Edinburg Vela SaberCats (top right), Weslaco High Panthers (bottom left) and Los Fresnos Falcons (bottom right) at RGV Basketball Media Days. Photos by Andrew Cordero.

DISTRICT 31-6A

La Joya High’s 60-59 overtime win against Edinburg North last Friday created a tie for first place as the Cougars suffered their first loss in district play.

Now, the Coyotes (23-14, 8-1) and Cougars (28-9, 8-1) can clinch at least a share of the 31-6A championship with a win tonight. La Joya visits PSJA High and Edinburg North travels to face Mission High, both at 7 p.m.

Edinburg North’s Richard Molina, left,vies for a rebound against La Joya’s Owen Benoit, right, during a district game at La Joya High school gymnasium Friday, Feb. 09 2024 in La Joya. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected])

Edinburg High (19-11, 5-4) and Mission High (12-23, 4-5) have both secured playoff spots with the Bobcats locked into the No. 3 seed and Eagles at No. 4.

DISTRICT 32-6A

Los Fresnos (27-8, 7-2) has clinched a share of the district championship, its 7th in 11 seasons, but is one victory away from winning it outright.

The Los Fresnos Falcons at RGV Basketball Media Day. Photo by Andrew Cordero.

Standing in the Falcons way is a surging Weslaco High team (16-17, 6-3) that can claim a share of the District 32-6A title with a win in tonight’s regular season finale, set for 7:30 p.m. at Los Fresnos High School. The Falcons took the first matchup against the Panthers, 43-39, on Jan. 26.

The Weslaco High Panthers at RGV Basketball Media Day. Photo by Andrew Cordero.

Brownsville Hanna (24-12, 6-3) and Harlingen High (30-6, 6-3) are also one game behind Los Fresnos and both are chomping at the bit as the Eagles and Cardinals clash at 7:30 p.m. at Harlingen High School. Hanna won the first meeting, 48-45, on Jan. 26.

DISTRICT 30-5A

Laredo Martin and Laredo Nixon meet tonight with the district championship on the line.

Meanwhile, Rio Grande City (21-14, 9-4) and La Joya Palmview (24-13, 7-6) have both clinched postseason berths and will be the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds out of 30-5A.

The Rio Grande City Rattlers at RGV Basketball Media Day. Photo by Andrew Cordero.

The Rattlers and Lobos close district play against each other at 7:30 tonight at La Joya Palmview High School.

DISTRICT 31-5A

Edinburg Vela (31-5, 17-0) captured its fifth district title in six seasons and remains undefeated in 31-5A action with 17 straight wins.

The Edinburg Vela SaberCats at RGV Basketball Media Day. Photo by Andrew Cordero.

McAllen Memorial (27-6, 15-2) can spoil the SaberCats’ unbeaten streak as the two collide at 7:30 p.m. tonight at McAllen Memorial High School. The SaberCats won the first meeting 72-56 on Jan. 12.

McAllen High (25-10, 14-3) sits in third place, one game back of Memorial, and wraps up district play tonight against PSJA North at 7:30 p.m. at McHi.

The fourth seed comes down to Sharyland Pioneer (20-13, 11-6) and McAllen Rowe (21-13, 1-7), who square off at 7:30 tonight at Sharyland Pioneer High School. The Diamondbacks won the first matchup 56-43 over the Warriors on Jan. 12.

DISTRICT 32-5A

The four playoff spots in District 32-5A are spoken for with the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds tied entering tonight’s regular season finale.

Weslaco East (25-8, 16-1) raised its first district championship trophy in 14 years by pulling off a near perfect run through league play. The Wildcats are set to make their third straight playoff appearance and will do so as the districts No. 1 seed.

Weslaco East Wildcat Zion Rodriguez (5) hustles with the ball Tuesday night against Veterans Memorial Chargers in Brownsville. (Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald)

Brownsville Pace (22-10) and Brownsville Veterans (24-8) split their season series and are currently tied for second place in 32-5A. The Chargers close out district play at Brownsville Porter tonight at 7:30, while the Vikings visit Edcouch-Elsa at 7:30 p.m. If both win tonight, a play-in game this weekend is likely on deck.

Harlingen South (19-12, 12-5) overcame adversity in the form of injury to secure their spot in the state playoffs at 32-5A’s No. 4 seed.

DISTRICT 32-4A

The longest winning streak in the Rio Grande Valley belongs to the Port Isabel Tarpons, the back-to-back District 32-4A champs. The Tarpons (27-6, 14-0) have won 21 straight games and clinched an undefeated district title with a 90-56 win over Brownsville Jubilee on Monday.

The Port Isabel Tarpons at RGV Basketball Media Day. Photo by Andrew Cordero.

La Feria (22-8) earned its playoff spot with a 12-2 finish in league play, good enough for second, while Hidalgo (16-17) and Brownsville Jubilee (12-13) round out the playoff qualifiers from 32-4A.

DISTRICT 31-3A

Edinburg IDEA Quest (25-5, 17-0) went back-to-back and won its second-straight 31-3A title this season and currently stands 17-0 in district competition. The Trailblazers will meet Brownsville IDEA Sports Park in next week’s bi-district round.

Edinburg IDEA Quest won the District 31-3A championship. Courtesy Photo.

Edinburg IDEA will be the district’s No. 2 seed, North Mission IDEA will slot in at No. 3 and Pharr Vanguard Academy is locked into No. 4.

DISTRICT 32-3A

Rio Hondo (21-9, 14-2) shook off a 1-2 start in district play to rip off 13 straight victories to win the program’s first district championship in 12 years. 

The Rio Hondo Bobcats at RGV Basketball Media Day. Photo by Andrew Cordero.

Santa Rosa (19-13) finishes as the No. 2 seed with a 13-3 district record, while Lyford and Brownsville IDEA Sports Park are the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds with 12-4 marks in league play. Lyford (16-14) won both head-to-head matchups against Sports Park (19-5) to earn the tiebreaker. 

DISTRICT 32-2A

Santa Maria secured its third straight district championship and is one win away from completing an undefeated run through 32-2A. The Cougars (15-11, 11-0) close the regular season against Riviera-Kaufer at 7 tonight at Riviera-Kaufer.

DISTRICT 32-1A

San Perlita’s 8-1 district record leads 32-1A with one game remaining, giving the Trojans a share of the district championship. San Perlita can win it outright with one more win as the Trojans host Lasara tonight at 6 p.m.

The San Perlita Trojans at RGV Basketball Media Day. Photo by Andrew Cordero.

