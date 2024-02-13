DISTRICT 31-6A

La Joya High’s 60-59 overtime win against Edinburg North last Friday created a tie for first place as the Cougars suffered their first loss in district play.

Now, the Coyotes (23-14, 8-1) and Cougars (28-9, 8-1) can clinch at least a share of the 31-6A championship with a win tonight. La Joya visits PSJA High and Edinburg North travels to face Mission High, both at 7 p.m.

Edinburg High (19-11, 5-4) and Mission High (12-23, 4-5) have both secured playoff spots with the Bobcats locked into the No. 3 seed and Eagles at No. 4.

DISTRICT 32-6A

Los Fresnos (27-8, 7-2) has clinched a share of the district championship, its 7th in 11 seasons, but is one victory away from winning it outright.

Standing in the Falcons way is a surging Weslaco High team (16-17, 6-3) that can claim a share of the District 32-6A title with a win in tonight’s regular season finale, set for 7:30 p.m. at Los Fresnos High School. The Falcons took the first matchup against the Panthers, 43-39, on Jan. 26.

Brownsville Hanna (24-12, 6-3) and Harlingen High (30-6, 6-3) are also one game behind Los Fresnos and both are chomping at the bit as the Eagles and Cardinals clash at 7:30 p.m. at Harlingen High School. Hanna won the first meeting, 48-45, on Jan. 26.

DISTRICT 30-5A

Laredo Martin and Laredo Nixon meet tonight with the district championship on the line.

Meanwhile, Rio Grande City (21-14, 9-4) and La Joya Palmview (24-13, 7-6) have both clinched postseason berths and will be the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds out of 30-5A.

The Rattlers and Lobos close district play against each other at 7:30 tonight at La Joya Palmview High School.

DISTRICT 31-5A

Edinburg Vela (31-5, 17-0) captured its fifth district title in six seasons and remains undefeated in 31-5A action with 17 straight wins.

McAllen Memorial (27-6, 15-2) can spoil the SaberCats’ unbeaten streak as the two collide at 7:30 p.m. tonight at McAllen Memorial High School. The SaberCats won the first meeting 72-56 on Jan. 12.

McAllen High (25-10, 14-3) sits in third place, one game back of Memorial, and wraps up district play tonight against PSJA North at 7:30 p.m. at McHi.

The fourth seed comes down to Sharyland Pioneer (20-13, 11-6) and McAllen Rowe (21-13, 1-7), who square off at 7:30 tonight at Sharyland Pioneer High School. The Diamondbacks won the first matchup 56-43 over the Warriors on Jan. 12.

DISTRICT 32-5A

The four playoff spots in District 32-5A are spoken for with the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds tied entering tonight’s regular season finale.

Weslaco East (25-8, 16-1) raised its first district championship trophy in 14 years by pulling off a near perfect run through league play. The Wildcats are set to make their third straight playoff appearance and will do so as the districts No. 1 seed.

Brownsville Pace (22-10) and Brownsville Veterans (24-8) split their season series and are currently tied for second place in 32-5A. The Chargers close out district play at Brownsville Porter tonight at 7:30, while the Vikings visit Edcouch-Elsa at 7:30 p.m. If both win tonight, a play-in game this weekend is likely on deck.

Harlingen South (19-12, 12-5) overcame adversity in the form of injury to secure their spot in the state playoffs at 32-5A’s No. 4 seed.

DISTRICT 32-4A

The longest winning streak in the Rio Grande Valley belongs to the Port Isabel Tarpons, the back-to-back District 32-4A champs. The Tarpons (27-6, 14-0) have won 21 straight games and clinched an undefeated district title with a 90-56 win over Brownsville Jubilee on Monday.

La Feria (22-8) earned its playoff spot with a 12-2 finish in league play, good enough for second, while Hidalgo (16-17) and Brownsville Jubilee (12-13) round out the playoff qualifiers from 32-4A.

DISTRICT 31-3A

Edinburg IDEA Quest (25-5, 17-0) went back-to-back and won its second-straight 31-3A title this season and currently stands 17-0 in district competition. The Trailblazers will meet Brownsville IDEA Sports Park in next week’s bi-district round.

Edinburg IDEA will be the district’s No. 2 seed, North Mission IDEA will slot in at No. 3 and Pharr Vanguard Academy is locked into No. 4.

DISTRICT 32-3A

Rio Hondo (21-9, 14-2) shook off a 1-2 start in district play to rip off 13 straight victories to win the program’s first district championship in 12 years.

Santa Rosa (19-13) finishes as the No. 2 seed with a 13-3 district record, while Lyford and Brownsville IDEA Sports Park are the No. 3 and No. 4 seeds with 12-4 marks in league play. Lyford (16-14) won both head-to-head matchups against Sports Park (19-5) to earn the tiebreaker.

DISTRICT 32-2A

Santa Maria secured its third straight district championship and is one win away from completing an undefeated run through 32-2A. The Cougars (15-11, 11-0) close the regular season against Riviera-Kaufer at 7 tonight at Riviera-Kaufer.

DISTRICT 32-1A

San Perlita’s 8-1 district record leads 32-1A with one game remaining, giving the Trojans a share of the district championship. San Perlita can win it outright with one more win as the Trojans host Lasara tonight at 6 p.m.