RGV HS Boys Soccer Schedule – 02/13/24 – 02/17/24

VALLEY HS BOYS SOCCER SCHEDULE

Tuesday’s Games

District 31-6A

Mission High at Edinburg Economedes, 8 p.m.

PSJA High at Edinburg North, 8 p.m.

Edinburg High at La Joya High, 8 p.m.

District 32-6A

Harlingen High at Brownsville Rivera, 7:30 p.m.

Brownsville Hanna at Weslaco High, 7:30 p.m.

San Benito at Los Fresnos, 7:30 p.m.

District 30-5A

Roma at Rio Grande City, 7:30 p.m.

Mission Veterans at Laredo Martin, 7:30 p.m.

La Joya Juarez-Lincoln at Laredo Nixon, 7:30 p.m.

Laredo Cigarroa at La Joya Palmview, 7:30 p.m.

District 31-5A

PSJA North at McAllen Memorial, 8 p.m.

Edinburg Vela at PSJA Southwest, 8 p.m.

McAllen Rowe at McAllen High, 8 p.m.

Sharyland High at PSJA Memorial, 8 p.m.

Valley View at Sharyland Pioneer, 8 p.m.

District 32-5A

Donna North at Brownsville Pace, 7:30 p.m.

Brownsville Lopez at Donna High, 7:30 p.m.

Edcouch-Elsa at Mercedes, 7:30 p.m.

Brownsville Porter at Weslaco East, 7:30 p.m.

Harlingen South at Brownsville Veterans, 7:30 p.m.

District 30-4A

IDEA Pharr at Vanguard Mozart, 7:30 p.m.

IDEA North Mission at Hidalgo, 7:30 p.m.

Grulla at Vanguard Beethoven, 7:30 p.m.

Vanguard Rembrandt at Zapata, 7:30 p.m.

District 31-4A

Raymondville at IDEA Alamo, 7:30 p.m.

IDEA Donna at IDEA Weslaco Pike, 7:30 p.m.

IDEA Edinburg at Progreso, 7:30 p.m.

Monte Alto at IDEA Edinburg Quest, 7:30 p.m.

District 32-4A

Port Isabel at Brownsville Jubilee, 7 p.m.

IDEA Brownsville Riverview at IDEA Brownsville Sports Park, 7 p.m.

Rio Hondo at La Feria, 7 p.m.

IDEA Brownsville Frontier at Brownsville Harmony, 7 p.m.

TAPPS DII District 4

Brownsville St. Joseph at San Antonio St. Mary’s Hall, 2 p.m.

Friday’s Games

District 31-6A

PSJA High at Mission High, 8 p.m.

La Joya High at Edinburg Economedes, 8 p.m.

Edinburg North at Edinburg High, 8 p.m.

District 32-6A

Brownsville Rivera at Brownsville Hanna, 7:30 p.m.

Los Fresnos at Harlingen High, 7:30 p.m.

Weslaco High at San Benito, 7:30 p.m.

District 30-5A

Laredo Nixon at Rio Grande City, 7:30 p.m.

Laredo Martin at La Joya Palmview, 7:30 p.m.

La Joya Juarez-Lincoln at Roma, 7:30 p.m.

Mission Veterans at Laredo Cigarroa, 7:30 p.m.

District 31-5A

McAllen Memorial at Edinburg Vela, 8 p.m.

McAllen High at PSJA North, 8 p.m.

PSJA Southwest at Sharyland High, 8 p.m.

Sharyland Pioneer at McAllen Rowe, 8 p.m.

PSJA Memorial at Valley View, 8 p.m.

District 32-5A

Donna High at Donna North, 7:30 p.m.

Brownsville Pace at Edcouch-Elsa, 7:30 p.m.

Weslaco East at Brownsville Lopez, 7:30 p.m.

Mercedes at Harlingen South, 7:30 p.m.

Brownsville Veterans at Brownsville Porter, 7:30 p.m.

District 30-4A

Vanguard Mozart at Vangaurd Rembrandt, 7:30 p.m.

Zapata at Santa Maria, 7:30 p.m.

Vanguard Beethoven at IDEA Pharr, 7:30 p.m.

Grulla at IDEA North Mission, 7:30 p.m.

District 31-4A

Raymondville at IDEA Weslaco Pike, 6 p.m.

IDEA Alamo at Progreso, 6 p.m.

Monte Alto at IDEA Donna, 6 p.m.

IDEA Edinburg at IDEA Edinburg Quest, 6 p.m.

District 32-4A

Port Isabel at IDEA Brownsville Riverview, 7 p.m.

Brownsville Jubilee at La Feria, 7 p.m.

IDEA Brownsville Frontier at IDEA Brownsville Sports Park, 7 p.m.

Rio Hondo at Brownsville Harmony, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

TAPPS DII District 4

Brownsville St. Joseph at San Antonio St. Anthony, 4 p.m.

