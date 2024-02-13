RGV HS Boys Soccer Schedule – 02/13/24 – 02/17/24

VALLEY HS BOYS SOCCER SCHEDULE
Tuesday’s Games
District 31-6A
Mission High at Edinburg Economedes, 8 p.m.
PSJA High at Edinburg North, 8 p.m.
Edinburg High at La Joya High, 8 p.m.
District 32-6A
Harlingen High at Brownsville Rivera, 7:30 p.m.
Brownsville Hanna at Weslaco High, 7:30 p.m.
San Benito at Los Fresnos, 7:30 p.m.
District 30-5A
Roma at Rio Grande City, 7:30 p.m.
Mission Veterans at Laredo Martin, 7:30 p.m.
La Joya Juarez-Lincoln at Laredo Nixon, 7:30 p.m.
Laredo Cigarroa at La Joya Palmview, 7:30 p.m.
District 31-5A
PSJA North at McAllen Memorial, 8 p.m.
Edinburg Vela at PSJA Southwest, 8 p.m.
McAllen Rowe at McAllen High, 8 p.m.
Sharyland High at PSJA Memorial, 8 p.m.
Valley View at Sharyland Pioneer, 8 p.m.
District 32-5A
Donna North at Brownsville Pace, 7:30 p.m.
Brownsville Lopez at Donna High, 7:30 p.m.
Edcouch-Elsa at Mercedes, 7:30 p.m.
Brownsville Porter at Weslaco East, 7:30 p.m.
Harlingen South at Brownsville Veterans, 7:30 p.m.
District 30-4A
IDEA Pharr at Vanguard Mozart, 7:30 p.m.
IDEA North Mission at Hidalgo, 7:30 p.m.
Grulla at Vanguard Beethoven, 7:30 p.m.
Vanguard Rembrandt at Zapata, 7:30 p.m.
District 31-4A
Raymondville at IDEA Alamo, 7:30 p.m.
IDEA Donna at IDEA Weslaco Pike, 7:30 p.m.
IDEA Edinburg at Progreso, 7:30 p.m.
Monte Alto at IDEA Edinburg Quest, 7:30 p.m.
District 32-4A
Port Isabel at Brownsville Jubilee, 7 p.m.
IDEA Brownsville Riverview at IDEA Brownsville Sports Park, 7 p.m.
Rio Hondo at La Feria, 7 p.m.
IDEA Brownsville Frontier at Brownsville Harmony, 7 p.m.
TAPPS DII District 4
Brownsville St. Joseph at San Antonio St. Mary’s Hall, 2 p.m.
Friday’s Games
District 31-6A
PSJA High at Mission High, 8 p.m.
La Joya High at Edinburg Economedes, 8 p.m.
Edinburg North at Edinburg High, 8 p.m.
District 32-6A
Brownsville Rivera at Brownsville Hanna, 7:30 p.m.
Los Fresnos at Harlingen High, 7:30 p.m.
Weslaco High at San Benito, 7:30 p.m.
District 30-5A
Laredo Nixon at Rio Grande City, 7:30 p.m.
Laredo Martin at La Joya Palmview, 7:30 p.m.
La Joya Juarez-Lincoln at Roma, 7:30 p.m.
Mission Veterans at Laredo Cigarroa, 7:30 p.m.
District 31-5A
McAllen Memorial at Edinburg Vela, 8 p.m.
McAllen High at PSJA North, 8 p.m.
PSJA Southwest at Sharyland High, 8 p.m.
Sharyland Pioneer at McAllen Rowe, 8 p.m.
PSJA Memorial at Valley View, 8 p.m.
District 32-5A
Donna High at Donna North, 7:30 p.m.
Brownsville Pace at Edcouch-Elsa, 7:30 p.m.
Weslaco East at Brownsville Lopez, 7:30 p.m.
Mercedes at Harlingen South, 7:30 p.m.
Brownsville Veterans at Brownsville Porter, 7:30 p.m.
District 30-4A
Vanguard Mozart at Vangaurd Rembrandt, 7:30 p.m.
Zapata at Santa Maria, 7:30 p.m.
Vanguard Beethoven at IDEA Pharr, 7:30 p.m.
Grulla at IDEA North Mission, 7:30 p.m.
District 31-4A
Raymondville at IDEA Weslaco Pike, 6 p.m.
IDEA Alamo at Progreso, 6 p.m.
Monte Alto at IDEA Donna, 6 p.m.
IDEA Edinburg at IDEA Edinburg Quest, 6 p.m.
District 32-4A
Port Isabel at IDEA Brownsville Riverview, 7 p.m.
Brownsville Jubilee at La Feria, 7 p.m.
IDEA Brownsville Frontier at IDEA Brownsville Sports Park, 7 p.m.
Rio Hondo at Brownsville Harmony, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
TAPPS DII District 4
Brownsville St. Joseph at San Antonio St. Anthony, 4 p.m.
*PLEASE SEND UPDATES OR CORRECTIONS TO [email protected]*