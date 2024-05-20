EDITOR’S NOTE: The RGVSports.com All-Valley teams consists of athletes from across the entire Rio Grande Valley as voted by our staff members with input from coaches and other officials.

RGVSports.com All-Valley Teams

First Team

Goalkeeper – Adrian Alvarez, Edinburg North

Defenders – Kenneth Reyes, Edinburg North; Adrian Longoria, Brownsville Rivera; Ricardo Leal, Brownsville Porter

Midfielders – Ramon “Chacho” Zuniga, Brownsville Lopez; Melvin Gomez, Donna North; Pedro Villanueva, Brownsville Rivera

Forwards – Diego Guerra, Brownsville Lopez; Omar Solis, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln; Martin Gonzalez, Brownsville Porter

Utility – Joshua Perez, Progreso

Second Team

Goalkeeper – Juan Zapata, Harlingen High

Defenders – Erick Gonzalez, Edinburg North; Cesar Meza, Progreso; Roman Vera, Brownsville Rivera

Midfielders – Randy Galvan, Edinburg Economedes; Manuel Medina, Brownsville Rivera; Diego Macias, Progreso; Rafael Ramos, Brownsville Hanna

Forwards –Diego Saldana, Brownsville St. Joseph, Jacob Ocanas, PSJA North; Hector Veliz, Sharyland Pioneer

Utility – Diego Pina, PSJA Memorial