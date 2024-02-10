Edcouch-Elsa downs Brownsville Vets in PKs

BROWNSVILLE — Edcouch-Elsa’s Alexa Rodriguez pulled off three straight saves during a penalty shootout against Brownsville Veterans to pick up two points for the Yellow Jackets Friday night in a key District 32-5A meeting.

The match finished 1-1 after full time, and was 2-2 in penalties when the Yellow Jackets keeper pulled off three straight saves to help her team eventually win the shootout 3-2.

“I needed to get my team back, they had missed (during the shootout) so I had to get them back,” Rodriguez said. “Penalties is hard, but I had a good mindset and was locked in.”

The Yellow Jackets had an opportunity to grab all three points off of third-place Brownsville Veterans, but the Chargers won a penalty in the final minutes that was easily smashed in by Brownsville Veterans senior Angela Garcia.

“We knew we were going to have a hard-fought game, playing here is very difficult,” Edcouch-Elsa head coach Juan Romero said. “We know the type of team that they are, very strong. Angela is a great player and their defense is solid, so we knew it was going to be a battle to the end.”

Edcouch-Elsa took the lead in the opening minutes of the second half, with a penalty kick as well. Yellow Jackets senior Lella Barco easily finished and was the first kick taker in the shootout.

“I went up there confident,” Barco said. “I missed one last year, it was really important. This year I came in and took it like a champ.”

Edcouch-Elsa is currently second in District 32-5A behind Harlingen South. The Yellow Jackets have an eye on the Hawks, and are eager for the second meeting.

“They are going to have it coming,” Barco said. “We are coming, we are going for that first place spot.”

