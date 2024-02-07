EDINBURG — UTRGV football checked another first off its list Wednesday as head coach Travis Bush announced 41 signings on the program’s first National Signing Day as the Vaqueros continue to round out the first signing class in program history.

The 41 signees join 10 student-athletes who signed during the early signing period Dec. 20, putting the current UTRGV roster at 51. All 51 players on the 2024 UTRGV roster are Texas high school football products, 50 of 51 are freshmen, and seven are from the Rio Grande Valley.

Bush said UTRGV will continue to add to its 2024 roster during the next couple of weeks to more than 70 players and will host tryouts for enrolled UTRGV students in August.

“To be able to sit here and be able to name so many young men that want to be a part of this program is phenomenal,” Bush said. “There’s always a lot of questions starting something like this from scratch and a lot of unknowns. … We’re happy about the number of young men that are already signed up to be a part of this program and the quality of student-athletes that are in this signing class.”

This group, plus the others to be added, will make up the first UTRGV football roster in program history. The Vaqueros will conduct a practice season in 2024 before officially kicking off NCAA Division I FCS football in August 2025.

Bush said the goal with the first signing was to get a core that can help set the foundation for UTRGV football for years to come.

“Overall, your athletic ability is going to catch our eye and that’s where we start, but when you are breaking down all the things from mentality to toughness to leadership to how they practice, there’s so much that goes into trying to find the right guy to fit your culture and recruiting in general,” Bush said. “A big piece of this class, which is something looking back we didn’t think about at UTSA until we got the first class on campus, is when they come in, they don’t have upperclassmen to learn from. They don’t have juniors and seniors to show them around and teach them the culture, so we really made a point in this class to really look for those leaders, look for those mature guys, because they’re going to have to come in from high school as true freshmen and they’re the upperclassmen right off the bat. We need those type of guys that can set the foundation.”

The National Signing Day group includes four PSJA North seniors in quarterback Alejandro Aparicio, defensive end Danny Garcia, offensive/defensive lineman Dante Garcia and center Joe Derek Vecchio, and Edinburg Vela running back Jamal Polley and athlete Jaxson Shupe. Harlingen Marine Military Academy offensive lineman Mehkhi Blue was announced as the Valley’s first UTRGV signee during the early signing period Dec. 20.

“We’re excited. They had some options, too, but we had to battle to keep a few of them here,” he said. “You draw a circle around your school and build up. You start here and every coach is involved in recruiting the Valley, and we did a good job. We feel like we’ve got the best guys in the Valley. We were able to keep them home and that’s going to be the goal every year, keep the best guys here. We got several from South Texas, the Laredo and Corpus area as well. We’re going to start here and work our way up.”

2024 UTRGV FOOTBALL ROSTER

Jorge Alvarado DE 6-2 220 Fr. Laredo Alexander

2020-23 (John B. Alexander High School): As a senior, recorded 86 tackles (51 solo), including 29 for a loss, 10 sacks, 68 quarterback hurries, three forced fumbles, and seven passes defended for head coach Edwin Garcia … Earned First Team All-State, All-South Texas High School Defensive Player of the Tear, District 30-6A Most Outstanding Defensive End, Laredo Morning Times Defensive MVP, KGNS Telemundo Deportes Defensive MVP, Team MVP, and Academic All-State Honorable Mention while serving as team captain … For career, finished with 146 tackles (82 solo), including 48.5 for a loss, 18.0 sacks, 80 quarterback hurries, four forced fumbles, eight passes defended and one interception.

Ja’Marcus Anderson DE 6-2 240 Fr. Dickinson

2020-23 (Dickinson High School): Posted 134 tackles (54 solo), including 20 for a loss, 14.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, and one interception for head coach John Snelson … As a senior, earned District 24-6A Defensive Player of the Year, First Team All-District, First Team All-Galveston County, and Second Team All-Greater Houston honors while serving as team captain … As a junior, earned Second Team All-District and Honorable Mention All-Galveston County honors.

Sergio “Ale” Aparicio QB 5-10 165 Fr. PSJA North HS

2020-23 (PSJA North High School): Recorded 14 passing touchdowns on 1,048 yards and five rushing touchdowns on 384 yards for head coach Marcus Kauffman … Honored as District 15-5A Co-MVP as a senior … Named All-Valley Sports Awards Football Player of the Year and District 15-5A MVP as a junior … Earned District Newcomer of the Year as a freshman.

Caleb Blocker RB 5-9 190 Fr. Katy Thompkins

2020-23 (Katy High School): Scored 50 touchdowns on 515 carries while rushing for 3,728 yards in career under head coach Todd McVey … Unanimous First Team All-District Running Back, Offensive Player of the Year, Second Team All-Greater Houston Area Running Back, and team captain as a senior after rushing for 1,561 yards on 205 carries and scoring 17 touchdowns … Second Team All-District Running Back as a junior after rushing for 1,150 yards on 150 carries and scoring 13 touchdowns … As a sophomore, rushed for 1,017 yards on 160 carries while scoring 13 touchdowns … Served on the school’s leadership council.

Mehkhi Blue OL 6-6 275 Fr. Harlingen Marine Military Academy

2020-23 (Marine Military Academy): First student-athlete from a Rio Grande Valley high school to officially sign with the Vaqueros after playing under head coach Jim Morton … Three-time offensive lineman of the year … No. 29 ranked player and a top five offensive lineman in Texas Private School Football … Earned Player of the Game honors from Rio Sports Live for efforts in 43-0 win over Rio Hondo on Oct. 20, 2023 … Also competed in basketball and track & field.

Ian Box OLB 6-3 230 R-So. Seguin, Texas Lamar University/Seguin HS

2024 (Redshirt Sophomore): First transfer player in program history.

2023 (Redshirt Freshman, Lamar): Missed the season due to injury.

2022 (Freshman, Lamar): Redshirted the season.

2018-21 (Seguin High School): Earned District 12-5A Defensive MVP honors … Named to the 2021 KSAT BGC Elite 12 list … Recorded 165 total tackles in 31 games over his three seasons on varsity, including 110 solo stops … Among his 165 tackles, 55.5 were for losses, including 24 as a sophomore … Was also credited with 20.5 sacks for more than 100 yards in losses during his career … Played for UTRGV head coach Travis Bush, then the head coach at Seguin, and defensive line coach Nate Langord, then the assistant head coach and defensive coordinator, as a sophomore and junior.

Trey Bright LB 6-2 225 Fr. Barbers Hill HS

2020-23 (Barbers Hill High School): Finished career with 223 tackles and 7.0 sacks for head coach Carl Abseck … Second Team All-State and First Team All-District honoree as a senior.

Zion Brown QB 6-0 181 Fr. Humble Atascocita

2020-23 (Atascocita High School): Recorded 8,115-career passing yards for a school record-tying 83 touchdowns while adding 30 rushing touchdowns on 2,070 rushing yards … As a senior, earned District Offensive Player of the Year and First Team All-District honors by posting 3,210 passing yards for 37 touchdowns and 2,070 rushing yards for 30 touchdowns … Burst onto the scene as a sophomore in 2021, earning Newcomer of the Year honors under head coach Craig Stump … Named homecoming king as a senior.

Brennan Carroll RB 5-8 165 Fr. San Antonio Roosevelt

2020-23 (Roosevelt High School): Recorded 4,293-career rushing yards while scoring 52 touchdowns … Rushed for school record 2,253 yards, the most in Texas 6A and an average of 8.28 yards per carry, while scoring 27 touchdowns (26 rushing) en route to First Team All-District honors as a senior … Earned 2021 District Offensive Newcomer of the Year honors as a sophomore … Member of National Honor Society.

Atzel Chavez Jr. QB 6-1 170 Fr. Laredo United

2020-23 (Laredo United High School): In four years on the varsity team under head coach David Sanchez, Chavez recorded 7,735 total yards, including 6,939 passing and 780 rushing yards, for 99 touchdowns, including 78 passing touchdowns on 502 completions plus 21 rushing touchdowns … Posted 366 punting yards on 30 punts, including a career-best punt of 56 yards … As a senior, was nominated for Texas High School Football 6A Quarterback of the Year while earning District Offensive MVP, First Team All-District Punter, Laredo Morning Times All-City Overall MVP, Laredo Morning Times First Team All-City Punter, Texas High School Coaches Association All-State Academic Honorable Mention, Second Team Academic All-District Rio Sports Live Player of the Game (week 5) and KGNS Player of the Week (week 3) honors … Finalist for the 2023 Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Super Team and runner-up for 2023 South Texas Sports Live Midseason MVP … Semifinalist for Mr. Texas Football … As a junior, earned unanimous District Offensive MVP, Laredo Morning Times All-City Offensive MVP, KGNS TV Offensive MVP and Second Team Academic All-District honors while being names a finalist for the 2022 Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Super Team … As a sophomore, earned unanimous All-District First Team Quarterback, Laredo Morning Times Second Team All-City Quarterback and Week 7 KGNS TV/Telemundo Laredo High School Football Player of the Week honors while being named a finalist for the 2021 Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Super Team.

Tristan Compton LS 6-1 235 Fr. Hutto

2020-23 (Hutto High School): Led kickers to going 140 for 143 on point after attempts, three game-winning field goals, and 51 punts, none of which were blocked, under his father, head coach Will Compton … Two-time All-District Long Snapper … Academic All-District honoree.

Kayden Cooper DB 6-1 185 Fr. Houston New Caney

2020-23 (New Caney High School): As a senior, recorded 32 tackles (27 solo), including two for a loss, for head coach Mike DeWitt … Finished career with 104 tackles (73 solo), including four for a loss … Two-time First Team All-District honoree.

Thomas (TJ) Dement RB 5-8 180 Fr. Boerne

2020-23 (Boerne High School): Finished career with 2,715 rushing yards for 32 touchdowns under head coach Che Hendrix … Led team to 2022 state championship game … District Offensive MVP … First Team All-District Utility Player … First Team Academic All-State … San Antonio All-Star.

Tony Diaz WR 5-11 175 Fr. San Marcos

2020-23 (San Marcos High School): Finished career with 2,216 yards while making 95 catches and scoring 29 touchdowns for head coach John Walsh … Also recorded 15 tackles, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, one defensive touchdown and one punt return … Earned First Team All-District Wide Receiver and Second Team All-District Defensive Back honors.

Danny Garcia DL 6-1 275 Fr. PSJA North

2020-23 (PSJA North High School): As a senior, totaled 107 tackles (55 solo), including 22.0 for a loss, 5.0 sacks, and five hurries for head coach Marcus Kauffman … Recorded 129 tackles (70 solo), including 28.0 for a loss, 5.5 sacks, and 21 hurries en route to The Monitor’s All-Area Co-Football Lineman of the Year honors while leading his team to the Region IV-5A DI Championship Game as a junior … Also competed in track & field … Member of National Honor Society.

Dante Garcia OL 6-2 280 Fr. PSJA North

2020-23 (PSJA North High School): Earned All-State honors as a junior for head coach Marcus Kauffman … Three-time First Team All-District honoree … Recorded 60 tackles (25 solo), including 8.0 for a loss, plus 3.0 sacks as a senior … Posted 131 pancake blocks as a junior.

Landen Gaskamp LB 6-0 215 Fr. Barbers Hill HS

2020-23 (Barbers Hill High School): Earned First Team All-State and All-District Defensive MVP honors as a senior … Finished career with 291 tackles, including 20 for a loss, 4.0 sacks, two interceptions, including one pick six, one punt block, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery for head coach Carl Asbeck.

Cameron Glenn WR 6-2 170 Fr. Humble Atascocita

2020-23 (Atascocita High School): Scored 13 touchdowns as part of 47 catches for 1,044 yards under head coach Craig Stump … Second Team All-District honoree as a senior … All-District Honorable Mention as a junior.

Jose Gonzalez-Vargas OL 6-2 260 Fr. Laredo United

2020-23 (United High School): Never allowed a sack in career under head coach David Sanchez … Earned District 30-6A Most Outstanding Lineman and First Team All-City honors as a senior … First Team All-District honoree during final two seasons … Recognized as a Padilla Poll All-State Offensive Lineman as a junior.

Personal: Chose UTRGV because of the culture being built around the program, the opportunity to be a part of the first class in program history, and the proximity to Laredo, where he went to high school … Originally from Monterrey, Mexico … Intends to major in business … Hobbies include gaming, working out and listening to music.

Mateo Grajeda TE 6-4 235 Fr. El Paso Coronado

2020-23 (Coronado High School): Three-time All-District and three-time Academic All-District honoree for head coach Michael Pry … In three years at varsity level, recorded 55 receptions for 624 yards and four touchdowns … As a senior, made 10 catches for 101 yards and one touchdown … As a junior, posted 26 receptions for 252 yards and three touchdowns … As a sophomore, made 19 catches for 271 yards … Made 15 tackles (11 solo) between sophomore and senior years.

Jaiden Haygood LB 6-0 195 Fr. Converse Judson

2020-23 (Judson High School): As a senior, recorded 88 tackles (62 solo), including 7.0 for a loss, 3.0 sacks and three hurries en route to First Team All-District honors … As a junior, posted 101 total tackles (65 solo), including 11.0 for a loss, 1.0 sack, two hurries, one fumble recovery, and one blocked punt … Totaled 270 tackles and 8.0 sacks in career for head coach Mark Soto.

Roman Hernandez OL 6-7 275 Fr. El Paso Eastlake

2020-23 (Eastlake High School): Only allowed one sack in varsity career … Represented Eastlake in High School All-Star Game as a senior … Earned All-District honorable mention as a junior while playing for head coach Rueben Rodriguez.

Nick Hughes OL 6-4 275 Fr. San Antonio Central Catholic

2020-23 (Central Catholic High School): Didn’t allow a sack in three years as a varsity starter while averaging a 95% game grade under head coaches William Goodloe and the late Mike Santiago … Two-time Second Team All-State honoree … Two-time First Team All-District honoree … Recorded 18 total tackles (16 solo) in nine games as a senior … Selected for 2023 San Antonio All-Star Game … Posted nine total tackles (six solo) in seven games as a junior … Member of National Honor Society.

Aidan Jackobsohn QB 6-0 150 Fr. Ingleside

2020-23 (Ingleside High School): Offensively, passed for 7,711 yards and 112 touchdowns while rushing for 591 yards and eight touchdowns for head coach Travis Chrisman … Also recorded 48 tackles, including three for a loss, while snaring seven interceptions and posting six punts for 269 yards … Three-time First Team All-District Quarterback, two-time First Team All-South Texas, District MVP, Offensive Newcomer of the Year, All-South Texas Utility Player of the Year, 4A Built Ford Tough Offensive Player of the Year, 4A Dave Campbell’s Quarterback of the Year, and Academic All-State honoree.

Brenden Jones OL 6-6 300 Fr. San Marcos

2020-23 (San Marcos High School): Didn’t allow a sack throughout career for head coach John Walsh.

Jaylan Jones DL 6-1 265 Fr. Cibolo-Steele

2020-23 (Byron P. Steele II High School): As a senior, totaled 64 tackles (28 solo), including nine for a loss, 7.0 sacks and 26 hurries en route to First Team All-District honors … In 27 games across three varsity seasons, recorded 108 tackles (44 solo), including 22 for a loss, 11.0 sacks and 42 hurries for head coach David Saenz.

Nathan Luschen TE 6-4 220 Fr. Cuero

2020-23 (Cuero High School): As a tight end, recorded 600-career receiving yards on 36 receptions, including six touchdowns with two successful 2-point conversions … As a defensive lineman, posted two sacks and 15 tackles … Earned All-State, All-Area, and All-District honors under head coach Jerod Fikac … As a senior, recorded 17 receptions for 206 yards and two touchdowns.

Jaxson Maynard LB 6-2 230 Fr. Smithson Valley

2020-23 (Smithson Valley High School): Posted 233-career tackles between linebacker and defensive lineman for head coach Larry Hill … Led team to state championship game as a senior … Two-time First Team All-District, one-time Second Team All-District, and three-time Academic All-District honoree.

Dakories Moment DB 5-10 170 Fr. Fort Worth Brewer

2020-23 (Brewer High School): Three-time All-District honoree for head coach Jason Wheeler … As a senior in 2023, recorded 34 total tackles (29 solo), including 4.0 for a loss, along with one sack, one interception, and one fumble recovery.

Gunner Naivar WR 6-0 165 Fr. Dallas Prestonwood Christian Academy

2020-23 (Prestonwood Christian Academy): As a senior, recorded 861 yards and nine touchdowns on 52 receptions for head coach Donnie Yantis … First Team All-State, First Team All-District and TAPPS Receive of the Year finalist as a senior.

Oscar Nnanna DB 5-10 170 Fr. Cypress Bridgeland

2020-23 (Bridgeland High School): Finished career with 2,158 yards and 18 touchdowns on 147 catches plus two interceptions and one kickoff return for a touchdown under head coach Lonnie Madison … Earned First Team All-District Wide Receiver and Comeback Player of the Year honors as a senior.

Boone Partee K 5-11 165 Fr. New Braunfels

2020-23 (New Braunfels High School): Finished career with 3,746 kickoff yards on 67 kicks, an average of 55.9 yards per kickoff, for head coach Glen Mangold … Kicked 10 field goals in 13 attempts while converting 48 point after attempts in 50 tries … As a senior, earned Special Teams MVP, Second Team All-District, San Antonio Sports All-Star Kicker and Kohls 4-Star honors.

Nicholas Peace DB 5-11 170 Fr. Dickinson

2020-23 (Dickinson High School): First player to commit to playing football at UTRGV in program history … Earned Second Team All-District honors as a senior … Three-year letterwinner … Played for coach John Snelson, the president of the Texas High School Coaches Association.

Jamal Polley RB 5-8 170 Fr. Edinburg Vela

2020-23 (Robert Vela High School): As a senior, rushed for 1,964 yards on 210 carries, an average of 9.4 yards per carry, while scoring 31 touchdowns for head coach John Campbell … Also caught seven passes for 107 yards and one touchdown … Earned RGVSports.com All-Valley Co-MVP and Offensive Player of the Year recognition as well as District 15-5A Co-MVP, Whataburger Super Team, and Mr. Texas Football Week 3 honors … Rushed for 1,402 yards and 20 touchdowns as a junior.

Alijah Prosser DB 5-10 160 Fr. Manor

2020-23 (Manor High School): Totaled 100 tackles (60 solo), including nine for a loss, two interceptions (one touchdown), 2.0 sacks, four forced fumbles and one fumble recovery for head coach James Keller… Two-time Second Team All-District honoree.

William Rogalinski P 5-11 220 Fr. San Antonio O’Connor

2020-23 (Sandra Day O’Connor High School):Two-time First Team All-District honoree … Recorded a 40-yard punting average for head coach David Malesky.

Jaxson Shupe ATH 6-2 190 Fr. Edinburg Vela

2020-23 (Robert Vela High School): Earned First Team All-District Wide Receiver, Second Team All-District Cornerback, Whataburger Super Team and 2words Scholar Athlete of the Year (Texas) honors as a senior under head coach John Campbell … Earned First Team All-District tight end honors as a junior … For his career, scored nine touchdowns on 927 receiving yards while posting 13 tackles and one interception … As a senior, caught 27 passes for 388 yards and four touchdowns to go with 12 tackles and one interception … As a junior, caught 18 passes for 467 yards and five touchdowns.

Aidan Smith LB 6-2 215 Fr. New Braunfels Canyon

2020-23 (Canyon High School): Finished career with 110 total tackles (41 solo), including eight for a loss, 2.0 sacks, nine quarterback pressures, three passes defended, and one interception for head coaches Nate Leonard (2023) and Travis Bush(2021-22), who is now the head coach at UTRGV … Earned All-State, All-District and Academic All-District honors … Member of National Honor Society.

Tyler Staton DN 6-4 220 Fr. Lockhart

2020-23 (Lockhart High School): Made five catches for 49 yards while posting an 89% blocking rate and recording 12 knockdowns, nine pancake blocks, 10 sacks, 60 tackles, and two deflections for head coach Todd Moebes … Two-time All-District Defensive End.

Juan’Yae Taylor ATH 5-10 175 Fr. San Antonio Wagner

2020-23 (Wagner High School): Two-time All-District Running Back and an Academic All-District honoree under head coach Jason Starin … As a senior, rushed for 729 yards on 50 carries, an average of 14.58 yards per carry, while scoring 10 touchdowns … Rushed for 100+ yards three times and posted a season-best rush of 78 yards … Member of student council.

DaCorien Thompson DN 6-1 250 Fr. North Crowley

2020-23 (Clear Creek High School): Ranked No. 74 2024 Texas defensive lineman by TX Top Talent … Recorded 110 total tackles, 11.0 sacks, seven passes defended, four fumble recoveries, and one caused fumble during career under coach Ray Gates … As a senior, posted 43 total tackles (35 solo), including 14.0 tackles for a loss, 4.0 sacks, 22 hurries, three passes defended, and four fumble recoveries en route to District Co-Defensive MVP honors … Two-time first team All-District honoree.

Luke Valdez WR 6-2 190 Fr. San Antonio O’Connor

2020-23 (Sandra Day O’Connor High School): As a senior, received for 1,119 yards on 62 catches while scoring eight touchdowns for head coach James Malesky … Finished career with 1,505 yards on 91 receptions, including 11 touchdowns … Earned First Team All-District and Academic All-State honors … Also a First Team All-District honoree in baseball.

Joe Derek Vecchio OL 6-2 284 Fr. PSJA North

2020-23 (PSJA North High School): Recorded 94 pancake blocks as a senior en route to SB Live Top Offensive Lineman in Texas, RGVSports.com All-Area Lineman of the Year, Dave Campbell’s All-State, First Team All-South Texas, and District 15 5A Offensive Line MVP honors for head coach Marcus Kauffman … Posted 65 pancake blocks en route to First Team All-Area and All-District Center and RGVSports.com All-Valley honors while leading his team to the Region IV-5A DI Championship Game and earning the team leadership spirit award as a junior … Earned Second Team All-District Center honors as a sophomore and All-District Honorable Mention recognition as a freshman.

Jayven Villasenor DB 5-11 175 Fr. Laredo United

2020-23 (United High School): As a senior, recorded 117 tackles (83 solo), one interception, one blocked punt, one blocked field goal, and five passes defended en route to District 30-6A Defensive MVP, Third Team All-State Defensive Back, and First Team All-City Safety honors for head coach David Sanchez … Earned Academic All-State honors as a senior and Academic All-District honors as a junior.

Cah’lil Ward DB 5-10 175 Fr. League City Clear Creek

2020-23 (Clear Creek High School): As a three-year starter for coach Dwayne Lane, recorded 217 tackles, 9 interceptions, four forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries, four defensive touchdowns and two kickoff return touchdowns … Two-time First Team All-District Safety while also earning Second Team All-District Kickoff/Punt Returner honors … As a senior, served as team captain and recorded 75 tackles, three interceptions, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery en route to unanimous First Team All-District and Team Defensive MVP honors … Also competed in track & field … Member of National Honor Society.

Caleb Warren LB 6-3 125 Fr. Lake Jackson – Brazoswood HS

2020-23 (Brazoswood High School): Totaled 156 tackles (75 solo), including 27 for a loss, one safety, two interceptions, 9.0 sacks, 12 pancake blocks, and 36 quarterback hurries for head coach Joe Dale Cary … Two-time Second Team All-District Linebacker … Earned First Team All-County and Team Defensive MVP honors as a senior … Earned Second Team All-County and the team linebacker award as a junior.

Shane Werner DB 5-11 170 Fr. Round Rock Stony Point

2020-23 (Stony Point High School): Finished career with 13 receptions, four touchdowns, five interceptions, 100 tackles, and 309 return yards for head coach Craig Chessher … As a senior, recorded 31 tackles (21 solo), two interceptions for 34 yards, and 259 return yards en route to All-Area and All-District honors.

Nolan White DB 6-0 180 Fr. Port Arthur Memorial

2020-23 (Port Arthur Memorial High School): Finished career with 21 interceptions for head coach Brian Morgan.

Jarius Williams DB 6-3 190 Fr. League City Clear Springs

2020-23 (Clear Springs High School): Finished career with 1,125 yards on 60 catches for eight touchdowns along with three interceptions, one forced fumble, and 22 tackles for head coach Anthony Renfro … As a senior, posted 650 yards on 38 receptions for three touchdowns while also recording three kick returns for 186 yards, including one touchdown, 20 tackles, and three interceptions, two of which were returned for touchdowns, en route to First Team All-District honors … Earned Second Team All-District honors as a junior.

Jaden Wincher DE 6-3 240 Fr. Pearland

2020-23 (Pearland High School): Three-time All-District Defensive Lineman selection for head coach BJ Gotte … Finished career with 103 tackles, including 15 for a loss, 11.0 sacks, five forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, one interception, one pick six, and 16 quarterback hurries.

Blake Zeller OL 6-5 280 Fr. New Braunfels Canyon

2020-23 (Canyon High School): Earned 2023 5A DI Padilla Poll All-State Second Team honors as a senior under head coach Nate Leonard … Played two seasons for UTRGV head coach Travis Bush (2021-22).