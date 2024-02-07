Home RGVSports Football Photo Gallery: UTRGV signing day RGVSportsFootballMediaPhotoUTRGV Vaqueros Photo Gallery: UTRGV signing day By Joel Martinez - February 7, 2024 FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmail PSJA North head football coach Marcus Kaufmann speaks before players Ale Aparicio, Danny Garcia, Dante Garcia and Joe Derek Vecchio sign to play football to University of Texas Rio Grande Valley during a ceremony at PSJA North High School on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Photos are taken as PSJA North football players Ale Aparicio, Danny Garcia, Dante Garcia and Joe Derek Vecchio pose after signing at play football at University of Texas Rio Grande Valley during a ceremony at PSJA North High School on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, in Pharr. Attendees applaud as PSJA North football players Ale Aparicio, Danny Garcia, Dante Garcia and Joe Derek Vecchio sign to play football to University of Texas Rio Grande Valley during a ceremony at PSJA North High School on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) PSJA North football players make the "V's Up" sign after Ale Aparicio, Danny Garcia, Dante Garcia and Joe Derek Vecchio sign to play football at University of Texas Rio Grande Valley during a ceremony at PSJA North High School on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) PSJA North football players. left to right, Ale Aparicio, Dante Garcia, Danny Garcia and Joe Derek Vecchio pose together after signing to play football at University of Texas Rio Grande Valley during a ceremony at PSJA North High School on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) PSJA North football Joe Derek Vecchio signs to play football at University of Texas Rio Grande Valley during a ceremony at PSJA North High School on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, in Pharr. PSJA North football players Ale Aparicio, Danny Garcia, Dante Garcia and Joe Derek Vecchio sign to play football at University of Texas Rio Grande Valley during a ceremony at PSJA North High School on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) PSJA North football players Ale Aparicio, far left, Danny Garcia, Dante Garcia and Joe Derek Vecchio wait to sign to play football at University of Texas Rio Grande Valley during a ceremony at PSJA North High School on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) PSJA North football player Ale Aparicio speaks before signing to play football at University of Texas Rio Grande Valley during a ceremony at PSJA North High School on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, in Pharr. PSJA North football player Joe Derek Vecchio speaks before signing to play football at University of Texas Rio Grande Valley during a ceremony at PSJA North High School on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) A cake displays the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros mascot as PSJA North football players Ale Aparicio, Danny Garcia, Dante Garcia and Joe Derek Vecchio sign to play football at UTRGV during a ceremony at PSJA North High School on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) PSJA North football player Danny Garcia speaks before signing to play football to University of Texas Rio Grande Valley during at a ceremony at PSJA North High School on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, in Pharr. University of Texas Rio Grande Valley head football coach Travis Bush speaks to the media during the first National Signing Day at UTRGV on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) University of Texas Rio Grande Valley helmet rests on a table during the first National Signing Day at UTRGV on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) University of Texas Rio Grande Valley name tag rest on a desk during the first National Signing Day at UTRGV on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, in Edinburg. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) University of Texas Rio Grande Valley athletic director Chasse Conque speaks to the media during the first National Signing Day at UTRGV on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, in Edinburg. 