BROWNSVILLE — Donna North came into Friday’s District 32-5A contest against Brownsville Porter as one of the hottest team’s in the RGV.

The Chiefs entered the contest averaging 5.2 goals per game, routing their first six opponents by a combined score of 31-3 en route to a 6-0-0 mark.

The Cowboys weren’t intimidated by the Chiefs early season dominance, handing Donna North it’s first blemish on their record after picking up a 5-4 shootout victory at home on Friday at Brownsville Porter.

“We came in with the same mentality as always,” Brownsville Porter captain Martin Gonzalez said. “We know no team is going to be easy in this district. We knew they were coming in undefeated and blowing out their opponents. We aren’t backing down from anyone though. We know that we’re really good too. We came out with everything and thanks to God we came out on top.”

Brownsville Porter came out as the aggressor during the contest, controlling possession and maintaining the ball on their half of the field for a majority of the opening half.

Still, it was Donna North taking a 1-0 lead into the break, with midfielder Jonathan Juarez sailing a shot past the goalkeeper from 50 yards out during the 35th minute.

With his team trailing after one, Gonzalez turned up the intensity during the second half, looking for his shot more aggressively.

The senior captain’s non-stop pressure paid dividends during the 52nd minute, with Gonzalez taking a crossing pass from Ricardo Leal and ricocheting the ball off the left post for the game-tying score.

The two teams remained scoreless over the remainder of the period, sending them into penalty kicks to decide the winner.

In PKs, Brownsville Porter goalkeeper Angel Quezada came up with a save, with Gonzalez converting the final goal just moments later to secure the Cowboys victory.

The win moves Brownsville Porter to 5-0-2 overall, trailing the Chiefs by just one point for the top spot in the District 32-5A table, holding 18 points through seven games. Donna North falls to 6-0-1 and remains atop the standings with 19 points.

“It is going to be hard and difficult to come out on top in this district,” Gonzalez said. “I think we got this though. I’m confident in this team that we have. It is just a blessing to be able to play with them.”

