LOS FRESNOS — Last year’s two district matchups between Brownsville Rivera and Los Fresnos were must-watch action, with both games decided by just one goal.

The Raiders got the last laugh during both contests, holding off the Falcons 2-1 during their first meeting, followed by a 5-4 overtime victory during Round 2 of district play.

This year’s district opener between the two teams provided fireworks once again, with Rivera’s Adrian Longoria converting a penalty kick during overtime to secure a 2-1 win over the Falcons on Friday at Leo Aguilar Memorial Stadium.

“I think this is a great way to start,” Brownsville Rivera head coach Salvador Garcia said. “I told the guys before overtime that this was exactly the game we needed. Winning 5-0, 8-0 or anything like that is not going to help you. You need a tough game against a tough opponent like tonight. Being away from home in our district opener and being down, that’s where you get their character out. I think that’s what the kids showed today.”

The goals came early during the physical District 32-6A contest, with Los Fresnos drawing first blood on a Javier Rodriguez off a set piece.

The Falcons’ lead was short lived, with Rivera’s Jose Caballero tying the game just a few minutes later.

After a fast start, both teams cooled off, with neither side able to get on the board over the remainder of the contest, sending the game into overtime.

Eight minutes into the first overtime period, the Raiders were presented with a golden opportunity, earning a penalty shot after a hand ball by the Falcons inside the box.

Cool and collected, Longoria stepped up and converted the PK for the would-be game winner.

“My thoughts when I lined up for the PK was that I was going to make it,” Longoria said. “I was going to win it for us. Once it went through the back of the net, we celebrated. It was a good game overall. I feel like we were on them the whole time. We were just bound to score.”

The victory moves the Raiders to 1-0-0 to start District 32-6A play. The Falcons fall to 0-1-0.

Rivera continues district play at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, hosting San Benito (0-0-1) at Rivera High School. The Falcons wrap up their two-game home stand to start district with a contest against Weslaco High (0-1-0) at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Leo Aguilar Memorial Stadium in Los Fresnos.

