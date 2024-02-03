TSTC nursing students’ devotion to patient care highlighted during National Patient Recognition Week

Only have a minute? Listen instead

HARLINGEN — Students in the Vocational Nursing and LVN to RN Transition programs at Texas State Technical College are committed to treating patients as if they were members of their own families.

That dedication is spotlighted each year from Feb. 1 to 7 during National Patient Recognition Week.

Eleazar Leos, who is studying for an Associate of Applied Science degree in Nursing, said the care that he once received as a patient himself inspired him to pursue a nursing career.

“I received an all-terrain four-wheeler as a Christmas present when I was 12 years old,” he said. “I somehow lost control while I drove it. My body and head hit the bed of the semitrailer truck that was parked across the street. The nurses who treated me did an incredible job. Their care inspired me to study nursing and give back.”

Leos is a graduate of TSTC’s Vocational Nursing program.

“I worked as a certified nursing assistant for 10 years at the same hospital where I was treated,” the San Benito resident said. “I wanted to further my medical education, and I chose TSTC. I graduated with a certificate of completion from TSTC in 2014.”

Jasmine Reyes, who is studying for a certificate of completion in Vocational Nursing, said her instructors and the experience at her part-time medical job have taught her about patience and compassion with a patient.

“I have learned that a nurse needs to be ready to explain the type of care they’re about to give a patient,” she said. “It’s important that a patient feels comfortable — especially when there’s a language barrier.”

