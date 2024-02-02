Friday’s Games
District 32-6A
Brownsville Rivera at Los Fresnos, 7:30 p.m.
San Benito at Brownsville Hanna, 7:30 p.m.
Harlingen High at Weslaco High, 7:30 p.m.
District 30-5A
Rio Grande City at La Joya Juarez-Lincoln, 7:30 p.m.
Laredo Martin at Laredo Cigarroa, 7:30 p.m.
Laredo Nixon at Roma, 7:30 p.m.
La Joya Palmview at Mission Veterans, 7:30 p.m.
District 31-5A
McAllen Memorial at PSJA Memorial, 6 p.m.
Valley View at McAllen Rowe, 6 p.m.
PSJA Southwest at Sharyland Pioneer, 6 p.m.
Sharyland High at PSJA North, 6 p.m.
Edinburg Vela at McAllen High, 6 p.m.
District 32-5A
Donna North at Brownsville Porter, 5:30 p.m.
Mercedes at Brownsville Veterans, 5:30 p.m.
Harlingen South at Brownsville Lopez, 5:30 p.m.
Brownsville Pace at Weslaco East, 5:30 p.m.
Edcouch-Elsa at Donna High, 5:30 p.m.
District 30-4A
IDEA North Mission at Vanguard Mozart, 7:30 p.m.
Vangaurd Beethoven at Zapata, 7:30 p.m.
IDEA Pharr at Hidalgo, 7:30 p.m.
Vanguard Rembrandt at Santa Maria, 7:30 p.m.
District 31-4A
IDEA Edinburg Quest at Raymondville, 7:30 p.m.
IDEA Edinburg at Monte Alto, 7:30 p.m.
Progreso at IDEA Donna, 7:30 p.m.
IDEA Alamo at IDEA Weslaco Pike, 7:30 p.m.
District 32-4A
Brownsville Harmony at Port Isabel, 7 p.m.
Rio Hondo at IDEA Brownsville Frontier, 7 p.m.
La Feria at IDEA Brownsville Sports Park, 7 p.m.
Brownsville Jubilee at IDEA Brownsville Riverview, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
TAPPS DII District 4
Laredo St. Augustine at Brownsville St. Joseph, 2 p.m.
*PLEASE EMAIL SCHEDULE CHANGES OR CORRECTIONS TO [email protected]*