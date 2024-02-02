Friday’s Games

District 32-6A

Brownsville Rivera at Los Fresnos, 7:30 p.m.

San Benito at Brownsville Hanna, 7:30 p.m.

Harlingen High at Weslaco High, 7:30 p.m.

District 30-5A

Rio Grande City at La Joya Juarez-Lincoln, 7:30 p.m.

Laredo Martin at Laredo Cigarroa, 7:30 p.m.

Laredo Nixon at Roma, 7:30 p.m.

La Joya Palmview at Mission Veterans, 7:30 p.m.

District 31-5A

McAllen Memorial at PSJA Memorial, 6 p.m.

Valley View at McAllen Rowe, 6 p.m.

PSJA Southwest at Sharyland Pioneer, 6 p.m.

Sharyland High at PSJA North, 6 p.m.

Edinburg Vela at McAllen High, 6 p.m.

District 32-5A

Donna North at Brownsville Porter, 5:30 p.m.

Mercedes at Brownsville Veterans, 5:30 p.m.

Harlingen South at Brownsville Lopez, 5:30 p.m.

Brownsville Pace at Weslaco East, 5:30 p.m.

Edcouch-Elsa at Donna High, 5:30 p.m.

District 30-4A

IDEA North Mission at Vanguard Mozart, 7:30 p.m.

Vangaurd Beethoven at Zapata, 7:30 p.m.

IDEA Pharr at Hidalgo, 7:30 p.m.

Vanguard Rembrandt at Santa Maria, 7:30 p.m.

District 31-4A

IDEA Edinburg Quest at Raymondville, 7:30 p.m.

IDEA Edinburg at Monte Alto, 7:30 p.m.

Progreso at IDEA Donna, 7:30 p.m.

IDEA Alamo at IDEA Weslaco Pike, 7:30 p.m.

District 32-4A

Brownsville Harmony at Port Isabel, 7 p.m.

Rio Hondo at IDEA Brownsville Frontier, 7 p.m.

La Feria at IDEA Brownsville Sports Park, 7 p.m.

Brownsville Jubilee at IDEA Brownsville Riverview, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

TAPPS DII District 4

Laredo St. Augustine at Brownsville St. Joseph, 2 p.m.

