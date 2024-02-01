The UIL released its biennial 2024-2025 and 2025-2026 reclassification and realignment Thursday, reshaping the high school sports landscape in Texas for the next two seasons. Below are the new football districts following the UIL reclassification and realignment. Reclassification and realignment for basketball, volleyball and other UIL sports will be published later.

District 31-6A

Edinburg High

Edinburg Economedes

Edinburg North

La Joya High

PSJA High

Weslaco High

District 32-6A

Brownsville Hanna

Brownsville Veterans

Harlingen High

Los Fresnos

San Benito

District 15-5A DI

Brownsville Rivera

Corpus Christi Flour Bluff

Corpus Christi Veterans

Donna High

Donna North

Harlingen South

PSJA Memorial

PSJA North

Weslaco East

District 16-5A DI

Edinburg Vela

La Joya Juarez-Lincoln

La Joya Palmview

McAllen High

McAllen Memorial

McAllen Rowe

Mission High

Rio Grande City

District 15-5A DII

Alice

Mission Veterans

Roma

Sharyland High

Sharyland Pioneer

District 16-5A DII

Brownsville Lopez

Brownsville Pace

Brownsville Porter

Edcouch-Elsa

Mercedes

PSJA Southwest

District 16-4A DI

Corpus Christi Calallen

Corpus Christi Tuloso-Midway

Hidalgo

Valley View

Zapata

District 16-4A DII

Kingsville King

La Feria

Port Isabel

Grulla

District 16-3A DI

Bishop

Falfurrias

Lyford

Progreso

Raymondville

Rio Hondo

San Diego

Santa Gertrudis Academy

District 16-3A DII

Banquete

George West

Hebbronville

Monte Alto

Odem

Santa Rosa

Taft

District 16-2A DI

Freer

Premont

Refugio

Riviera Kaufer

Santa Maria

Skidmore-Tynan

Three Rivers

District 16-2A DII

Agua Dulce

Ben Bolt

La Villa

Woodsboro

Bruni