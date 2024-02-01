The UIL released its biennial 2024-2025 and 2025-2026 reclassification and realignment Thursday, reshaping the high school sports landscape in Texas for the next two seasons. Below are the new football districts following the UIL reclassification and realignment. Reclassification and realignment for basketball, volleyball and other UIL sports will be published later.
District 31-6A
Edinburg High
Edinburg Economedes
Edinburg North
La Joya High
PSJA High
Weslaco High
District 32-6A
Brownsville Hanna
Brownsville Veterans
Harlingen High
Los Fresnos
San Benito
District 15-5A DI
Brownsville Rivera
Corpus Christi Flour Bluff
Corpus Christi Veterans
Donna High
Donna North
Harlingen South
PSJA Memorial
PSJA North
Weslaco East
District 16-5A DI
Edinburg Vela
La Joya Juarez-Lincoln
La Joya Palmview
McAllen High
McAllen Memorial
McAllen Rowe
Mission High
Rio Grande City
District 15-5A DII
Alice
Mission Veterans
Roma
Sharyland High
Sharyland Pioneer
District 16-5A DII
Brownsville Lopez
Brownsville Pace
Brownsville Porter
Edcouch-Elsa
Mercedes
PSJA Southwest
District 16-4A DI
Corpus Christi Calallen
Corpus Christi Tuloso-Midway
Hidalgo
Valley View
Zapata
District 16-4A DII
Kingsville King
La Feria
Port Isabel
Grulla
District 16-3A DI
Bishop
Falfurrias
Lyford
Progreso
Raymondville
Rio Hondo
San Diego
Santa Gertrudis Academy
District 16-3A DII
Banquete
George West
Hebbronville
Monte Alto
Odem
Santa Rosa
Taft
District 16-2A DI
Freer
Premont
Refugio
Riviera Kaufer
Santa Maria
Skidmore-Tynan
Three Rivers
District 16-2A DII
Agua Dulce
Ben Bolt
La Villa
Woodsboro
Bruni