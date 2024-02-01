Edinburg man, 60, killed in crash with truck hauling petroleum tanker

Only have a minute? Listen instead

A 60-year-old Edinburg man was killed after crashing into a truck hauling a petroleum tanker Wednesday night.

Jose Refugio Ramirez, 60, died from his injuries at the scene of the crash, located on U.S. 281 in San Juan, west of Farm-to-Market Road 2557 or South Stewart Road.

That’s where the Texas Department of Public Safety said in a news release that Ramirez, driving a red Chevrolet Uplander, was at a stop sign on FM 2557 and U.S. 281 at the time the truck was approaching.

At around 9:03 a.m., a green International Prostar truck towing a silver Truxton Tanker, which was transporting petroleum at the time, approached traveling westbound on U.S. 281.

DPS says that’s when Ramirez failed to yield the right-of-way at the stop sign and tried turning left onto U.S. 281, and crashed into the truck.

The truck driver was transported to South Texas Health System McAllen with non-life-threatening injuries and there were no other occupants in either vehicle.

Troopers are investigating the crash.