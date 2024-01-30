DONNA — Donna North senior Melvin Gomez scored a goal and assisted on another during the first half, and the defense held off a late rally attempt in the second half as the Chiefs downed the Brownsville Veterans Chargers 2-1 on Tuesday at Bennie La Prade Stadium in Donna.

The victory improves the Chiefs to 6-0-0 in District 32-5A, giving them a two-game cushion for first place in the district over Brownsville Porter and Brownsville Lopez.

The loss by the Chargers snaps a three-game winning streak by the team, dropping it to 4-2-0 overall and fourth in the district.

Donna North entered Tuesday’s contest averaging a blistering 5.8 goals per contest. Through the first 30 minutes, the Chargers’ defense did its part to keep the Chiefs off the board.

Then Gomez took over.

The senior captain made his presence felt during the 31st minute, volleying a ricocheted ball past the goalkeeper from the top of the box to make it 1-0.

Just four minutes later Gomez worked his magic again, this time drawing the goalkeeper out before crossing a pass inside the box to Christopher De Leon, who finished the play to make it 2-0 at the break.

The Chiefs nearly took a 3-0 advantage during the 77th minute, but a goal by Kleber De Leon was called back due to offsides.

After the erased score, the Chargers mounted a comeback attempt, cutting their deficit to 2-1 during the 78th minute.

A foul just outside the box with just more than a minute left set up the Chargers for the game-tying goal, but Liam O’Connell’s shot sailed over the goal and the Chiefs held on for the win.

The Chiefs hit the road for a battle against second-place Brownsville Porter (5-0-1) at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Brownsville Porter. The Chargers will look to bounce back at home against Mercedes (2-3-0) at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

BROWNSVILLE PORTER 1, HARLINGEN SOUTH 0: At Harlingen, the Cowboys Martin Gonzalez netted the go-ahead goal during the second half to improve Porter to 5-0-1 in District 32-5A.

The victory moves the Cowboys just two points behind Donna North (6-0-0) in the standings. The two teams are set to face off for the lead in the district table at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Brownsville Porter.

DISTRICT 31-5A

PSJA MEMORIAL 3, SHARYLAND PIONEER 0: At Pharr, Julio Cardenas hat trick helped the Wolverines rip off their fifth straight win, improving to 5-1-0 in district play.

Cardenas got the scoring started during the first half to give the Wolverines at 1-0 halftime lead. His second-half brace helped secure the victory and keep PSJA Memorial within striking distance of Sharyland High for first.

The Wolverines sit three points behind the Rattlers in the standings with two games remaining during the first round of district play. They’ll put their win streak on the line at 6 p.m. Friday against McAllen Memorial at home.

SHARYLAND HIGH 3, McALLEN ROWE 0: At Sharyland, the Rattlers remained perfect in district play with their fourth shutout of the year.

Sharyland High’s Francisco Gomez paced the way to victory, securing a brace during the win. The district’s leading scorer, Iker Urueta, netted the Rattlers other goal to bring his district total to eight.

The Rattlers (6-0-0) hit the road for a matchup against PSJA North (3-2-1) at 6 p.m. Friday.

DISTRICT 30-5A

ROMA 4, MISSION VETERANS 2: At Roma, Jose Garcia recorded a hat trick to propel the Gladiators past the Mission Veterans Patriots 4-2.

Garcia’s hat trick brings his district goal total to five in three games played, the second-best mark in District 30-5A.

Roma (2-1-0) continues district play against Laredo Nixon (1-0-2) at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Gladiator Arena in Roma.

LA JOYA JUAREZ-LINCOLN 11, LAREDO CIGARROA 0: At La Joya, junior Omar Solis recorded five goals and Ruben Tijerina added a hat trick as the Huskies dominated the Toros 11-0 at home.

Solis, the area’s reigning offensive player of the year, vaults into the top spot in district scoring with his performance, bringing his district total to seven in three games played.

Juarez-Lincoln (3-0-0) puts its perfect district mark on the line against Rio Grande City (0-1-2) at 7:30 p.m. Friday at La Joya Juarez-Lincoln.

DISTRICT 32-4A

PORT ISABEL 3, IDEA FRONTIER 2: At Brownsville, the Tarpons handed the Chargers their first loss of the year, taking down the Chargers 3-2 to improve to 2-1-0 in district.

Dominic “Panama” Acosta helped power Port Isabel to victory, recording a brace during the win, while Tony Gacia chipped in one goal.

The Tarpons return home for their next contest, hosting Brownsville Harmony (X-X-X) at 7 p.m. Friday.

DISTRICT 31-4A

PROGRESO 8, EDINBURG IDEA QUEST 0: At Progreso, the Red Ants continued to march through district play, crushing the Dragons 8-0 at home.

The Red Ants have now outscored their first three district opponents 20-2, sitting atop the standings alone with a 3-0-0 mark.

Progreso returns to action at 7:30 p.m. Friday at IDEA Edinburg.

DISTRICT 30-4A

HIDALGO 9, GRULLA 0: At Grulla, the Pirates continued to gain steam and create distance atop the table with their sixth straight win during district play.

Five different players found the back of the net during the win, including a hat trick by Santiago Hernandez. Diego Torres and Ian Cerecedo each recorded braces, while Erick Montoya and Luis Alexander Dominguez each added one goal.

The Pirates (5-0-1) host IDEA Pharr (5-2-0) in a battle between the top two teams in the district at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bill Pate Stadium in Hidalgo.

IDEA PHARR 7, SANTA MARIA 0: At Pharr, Alfonso Herrera and Luis Maldonado each recorded braces to help power the Lions to their second straight victory.

Matias Rivas, Gilberto Mares and Jacob Garcia each added one goal during the win.

IDEA Pharr’s victory keeps them just two points behind Hidalgo in the standings, setting up a battle for first between the two teams at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bill Pate Stadium in Hidalgo.

