Three area soccer players have reached milestones already this season and are hoping for a deep run with their teams come playoffs.

McAllen Rowe’s Camila Gil first set the Rowe all-time girls soccer scoring record with 97, passing former teammate Ayloni Garcia. She did that the first week of January during the Backbone Championship soccer tournament in Wemberley.

Then, on Jan. 16, Gil, a senior, eclipsed the 100-goal mark for her career in a 2-1 victory over Sharyland Pioneer.

McAllen High’s Julianna Millin passed the century mark with three goals in an 8-0 win against Pioneer. She has 101 career goals, one behind Sophia Soto for second place all-time for the Bulldogs. Megan Ochoa is the career leader in goals with 122.

Millin, a junior, is on pace to battle the girls all-time scoring record of 186 set by Xochi Nguma in 2021 while at Sharyland High.

Finally, La Joya Palmview’s Valerie Morales also eclipsed 100 by scoring three times in a 5-2 District 30-5A opener against Laredo Martin. Morales, a senior also has 101 goals.

MORE AND MORE GOALS

Speaking of goals, Hidalgo’s Jayline Garcia lit it up for her Pirates in their District 30-4A opener against Pharr IDEA. The senior scoring machine scored eight of her teams’s goals in a 14-0 win.

Garcia now has 135 goals for her career. She scored 62 goals last season, and it could depend on a playoff run for Garcia to become the new all-time leading scorer in RGV girls soccer.

ROCK ME AMADEUS

The three Vanguard schools — Beethoven, Mozart and Rembrandt — all opened the district portion of the season with victories Tuesday.

Beethoven downed Grulla 5-2 as Danielle Rocha and Yanelli Garcia each scored twice and Shelly Mauricio added a goal.

Mayte De La Rosa found the back of the net twice and Sofia Vazquez scored as Rembrandt blanked Zapata 3-0.

Finally, Mozart won by forfeit over IDEA North Mission, 1-0.

