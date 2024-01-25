All eyes were on Brownsville Lopez and Brownsville Porter in District 32-5A coming into the 2024 season. Both teams were coming off regional tournament appearances a season ago while also returning their top goal scorers.

Big shows during the Brownsville ISD Showcase added even more hype to the Cowboys and Lobos, each of whom went undefeated during the event.

Through the first four games of district, however, it has been the other two BISD schools in District 32-5A making noise, with the Brownsville Pace Vikings and Brownsville Veterans Chargers sitting tied for second in the district behind only Donna North.

“Last year, we feel like we should have made it to playoffs,” Brownsville Pace goalkeeper Jacob Pardo said during the Lower Valley media day Dec. 10. “Moving on to this year, we had to forget about the past and move on with a new and fresh team. I believe we will make it to the playoffs and even earn one of the top spots.”

Through four games, the Vikings sit in position to make it to the postseason like Pardo predicted, sporting a 3-1-0 mark.

Though still early in the campaign, Brownsville Pace’s resumè has been impressive to start, picking up convincing wins over Edcouch-Elsa (3-1) and Harlingen South (5-2), and holding off reigning District 32-5A champion Brownsville Porter for a 1-0 victory Tuesday.

The Vikings’ lone loss this season came during their district opener, falling 3-0 to the first-place Chiefs.

“Every week is going to be a fight in this district,” Pardo said. “You have to have a mindset that anything can happen. You always got to come into these games that no matter what happens, anything can happen in this sport.”

The Chargers (3-1-0) have compiled an almost equally impressive resumè through four games, cruising past Harlingen South (2-0) and Donna High (1-0), and also going on the road and beating Brownsville Lopez 1-0.

Their lone loss came at the hands of Brownsville Porter, falling 3-0 to the Cowboys during their second district contest.

“It is a difficult district,” Brownsville Veterans senior Emilio Longoria said. “We know we work as hard as the other schools, though. We put in the work this summer and throughout the year, so we feel like we’re going to have a great year.”

Though early in the year, the Chargers’ and Vikings’ victories over their crosstown rivals could prove pivotal down the stretch in regard to playoff implications and seeding.

Through four games Pace and Veterans hold the advantage over the RGV powerhouses, each tallying nine points while Porter and Lopez sit tied for fourth with seven points.

The Vikings continue district play against Brownsville Lopez (2-1-1) at 5:30 p.m. today at Brownsville Lopez. The Chargers hit the road for a tilt against Weslaco East (0-1-3) at 5:30 p.m. today.

The Chargers and Vikings aren’t the only teams making noise during the early part of the season.

In District 32-5A, the Donna North Chiefs have steamrolled through their first four opponents, outscoring them 24-1 en route to a 4-0-0 start to the year.

A balanced offensive attack has been the key to the Chiefs’ early season success, with four different players scoring four or more goals through their first four district games. Enrique Torres leads the team with five goals, while Christopher De Leon, Melvin Gomez and Richard Martinez have each added four.

Over in District 31-5A, the Rattlers are off to an equally hot start, outscoring their first four district opponents 25-3 en route to a 4-0-0 mark and the top spot on the table.

Junior Iker Urueta has accounted for more than one-fourth of the Rattlers’ goals during district play thus far, finding paydirt seven times.

The Sharyland Pioneer Diamondbacks (3-0-1), who are coming off a 2-11-5 season, have found success early during Year 1 under head coach Gilberto Alanis, sitting just one point behind Sharyland High for first in District 31-5A.

The PSJA Memorial Wolverines aren’t far behind in the standings, sitting in third through four games with nine points, with McAllen High (2-1-1) holding the fourth spot with seven points.

