Palmview took everybody by storm this past season. A team that many picked to be a playoff contender, became so much more than that.

While the Lobos already had a solid foundation, freshman outside Miley Zieske and freshman libero Jessica Arevalo added more punch and counter punch to the team.

Combined, they were a knockout.

Zieske and Arevalo have been named The Monitor’s 2023 Volleyball Co-Newcomers of the Year.

Arevalo, the District 30-5A libero of the year, and Zieske, the district’s newcomer of the year, led Palmview to the first district title in program history,

Arevalo was a non-stop, never-surrender defender who could reach balls that had the opponent already celebrating. By the time the play ended, Zieske had collected one of 394 kills on the season.

The duo combined for 925 service receptions, clearly that tactic of attacking them not working for the opposition. Zieske was also third on the team in digs (243) while Arevalo paced the squad with 566. With just four seniors on the team, all who contributed heavily for the Lobos, the future looks bright inthe long (Zieske) and short (Arevalo) short runs.