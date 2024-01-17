McAllen Memorial beats cross-town rival McHi; District 31-5A outlook

McALLEN — McAllen Memorial’s Madison Borjas scored a team-high 17 points in a 53-47 win over crosstown rivals McHi to eclipse 1,000 career points as a junior, and help lift the Mustangs to a two-game lead on the Bulldogs for fourth place in District 31-5A.

The Mustangs have a goal of winning every game in round two of district play, head coach Clarisse Arredondo said, so far they are 3-0 with wins over Edinburg Vela, PSJA North and now McHi.

“I’m excited for my kids, we are peaking at the right time,” Arredondo said.

McAllen Memorial held off McHi late after jumping out to a double-digit lead early in the game. The Bulldogs trailed by 12 at one point only to cut the lead to three late in the fourth.

Borjas was clutch at the line, guard Ivory Gutierrez and forward Eva Villarreal also stepped up in the fourth. The three scored all 11 of the Mustangs’ points in the quarter. Villarreal finished with 14 points and Gutierrez dropped 11.

“We want to go undefeated in round two and make the playoffs,” Borjas said. “It was just a total team effort today.”

Borjas was also proud of being able to hit 1,000 career points on the night. The quick point guard was able to beat defenders off the dribble for buckets for herself or her teammates down low.

McHi had some success defending Borjas when they switched defenders on her, but could not close the gap.

McHi’s Lola Mallard finished with a game-high 19 points and was another player in the contest that was able to create off of her dribble.

“I thought we got a little flustered at the end, but then when we regrouped and started playing together again we were able to capitalize and finish the game,” Arredondo said.

District 31-5A playoff race

McAllen Memorial sits comfortably in the fourth position of District 31-5A at 8-4. McHi is fifth at 6-6, but beat McAllen Memorial in the first round. The Bulldogs need the Mustangs to lose against McAllen Rowe and Sharyland Pioneer and win out to force a tie-breaker game.

Sharyland High and PSJA North are 5-7 in 6th and 7th place. The Raiders are stingy on defense and almost upset the No. 1 team in the district at 11-1, Sharyland Pioneer, only losing 27-23 on Tuesday night.

Edinburg Vela and McAllen Rowe are both 10-2 in second and third respectively. The SaberCats defeated Sharyland High 69-21, and the Warriors beat PSJA Memorial 62-22 on Tuesday.

None of the top teams meet each on Friday. Next Tuesday McAllen Memorial and Sharyland Pioneer meet at 6 p.m. at Pioneer and so does Edinburg Vela and McAllen Rowe at 6 p.m. at Edinburg Vela.