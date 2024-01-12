BROWNSVILLE — Weslaco East goalkeeper Omar Medrano came up with two saves during penalty kicks and Miguel Mendoza converted the go-ahead score as the Wildcats stunned the Brownsville Porter Cowboys 4-3 in penalty kicks during their District 32-5A opener Friday at Brownsville Porter.

The victory marked the third straight year the Wildcats have handed the Cowboys their first blemish during district play, beating them 1-0 during their first meeting each of the previous seasons.

“We wanted to start this campaign good and get some points on the road,” Medrano said. “It is a great start to the season, but we’re not done. We’re trying to make playoffs this year so we’re just going to keep going.”

Brownsville Porter wasted little time getting on the board against the Wildcats, striking first on a header off a set piece by Martin Gonzalez, the reigning The Brownsville Herald/Valley Morning Star offensive player of the year.

Following Gonzalez’s goal, the Wildcats trailed the Cowboys for nearly 60 minutes until a foul inside the box by Brownsville Porter set up Weslaco East with a penalty kick to tie the game.

Cool and collected, the Wildcats’ Giovanny Garcia drilled the ball into the bottom right corner of the net to tie the contest at 1.

With the game knotted up, Weslaco East went on the defensive, marking the Cowboys tightly with their sights set on penalties. The Wildcats’ game plan worked, keeping the Cowboys off the board during the final 15 minutes to force the shootout.

Medrano wasted no time setting the tone for the Wildcats, coming up with a diving save on Porter’s first attempt.

Three shots later, Medrano laid out once again to come up with his second save during PKs and put the Wildcats in position to steal two points on the road.

“My team played their hearts out so I just wanted to get us those two points,” Medrano said. “I just looked at my bench after those saves. I trusted in them and I knew they would pull it out.”

The goalkeeper’s heroics were rewarded moments later, with Mendoza converting the game-winning score to complete the comeback and earn the Wildcats a district-opening win.

“Walking up I was just thinking about the team,” Mendoza said. “We came here to get some points. To beat Porter in penalties, it just isn’t something that teams do often. I also thought about my family before that last shot since they’ve always been here for me. And most of all I thought of all of Weslaco East. I’m happy we’re headed back home with two points.”

The Wildcats (0-0-1) continue district play against Brownsville Lopez (1-0-0), hosting the Lobos at 5:30 p.m. Monday. The Cowboys (0-0-1) will look to get back into the win column against Brownsville Veterans, taking on the Chargers at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Charger Stadium in Brownsville.

