Brownsville Pace’s Sophia Saiz is The Herald/Star Newcomer of the Year

By
Edward Severn
-
Lower Valley newcomer of the year Brownsville Pace freshman Sophia Saiz. (Andrew Cordero | Special to The Brownsville Herald)

Newcomer of the Year – Sophia Saiz, Brownsville Pace

It is expected for more-seasoned club players to have somewhat of an impact as a freshman, but Sophia Saiz made more than just an impact. She was a key player to the Vikings capturing a District 32-5A title.

Saiz, a setter, had 555 assists, 298 digs, 79 aces and 411 kills. If the freshman was not setting up senior Andie Lozano-Lomeli, she was finishing off offensive plays herself from the outside hitter position.

Brownsville Pace’s Sophia Saiz (9) attempts an assist on Tuesday against Harlingen South in a District 32-5A meeting at Harlingen South High School. (Andrew Cordero/Special to The Monitor)

The freshman said that she learned a lot this season and is ready to be a leader on the team in the upcoming years and head coach Daya Venegas also echoed that sentiment that will have fans and youth players excited to watch the next three years.

