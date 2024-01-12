Harlingen art exhibit features quilters from around the Valley

Only have a minute? Listen instead

By GEORGE COX | Special to MyRGV.com

Early quilts were crafted to satisfy a need for warmth on beds and protection from the cold as window coverings that emphasized function over form to provide cozy comfort.

Today, quilting reaches beyond utilitarian necessity and is commonly recognized as an art form. Artisans showcase their talent and artistic vision using design, color and texture to create their unique quilt art.

A sampling of Rio Grande Valley quilt artists and their creations will be the featured attraction at the Harlingen Arts & Heritage Museum during “The Quilt Show 2024,” which opens Jan. 18 and runs through April 21 with 18 quilts by 11 artisans.

Admission to the museum is free, and the public is also invited to a reception on Jan. 28 from 1-4 p.m. where they can meet some of the quilters. Refreshments will be served and quilt-themed gifts will be given to attendees as long as supplies last.

Well-known Valley quilter Corina Ybarra organized the Harlingen museum show and personally selected the featured artisans and quilts.

“I went to their homes and selected a variety of styles,” Ybarra said. “I chose some using applique techniques, some are embroidered, some are hand-quilted. There is a good variety of different things in this show. And it’s showcasing local artists. That needs to be done locally.”

The Harlingen quilt presentation is the first major exhibit for new museum coordinator Isabell Sauceda, who hopes it will mark a new direction for the museum to keep exhibit halls filled with local art and history displays throughout the year.

“We want to have more local artists come and display their work,” Sauceda said. “It’s very important to keep exhibits at the museum so the public can be aware of local art and history.”

For museumgoers who want to delve a little deeper into the world of quilts, the Rio Grande Valley Quilt Guild will present its 42nd annual show entitled “Flying High” on Feb. 16-17 at the South Padre Island Convention Center with more than 300 quilts with a variety of vendors and activities.

Show co-chair Jean Waufle, an avid quilter herself, said fabric artists will demonstrate quilting techniques and other forms of fabric art, including embroidery. Spinners and weavers will be on hand to show their special skills.

Waufle, who has been quilting since 1976, said quilting has seen a resurgence of interest after sewing in general experienced a decline. She said she sees a revival of the artistic passion that drives quilters.

“What I do has to do with decorating and making a beautiful home,” Waufle said. “I do decorative wall hangings, bed sized quilts and throws.”

Like all artists, quilters look to the world around them for inspiration to drive their creativity.

“I love the outdoors so I do a lot of quilting with outdoor themes,” she said.

Waufle said that the guild offers opportunities for quilters to network and participate in community service projects.

“We give away quilts to veterans,” she said. “We make quilts for the children in hospitals, and lap quilts for nursing homes.”

At the Harlingen museum, coordinator Sauceda is optimistic about next steps to expand the offerings at the museum with new art and history exhibits rotating so visitors will want to return more often.

The museum will participate in “Happy Birthday TexasFest,” an event sponsored by the city of Harlingen and the Texas Heritage Independence Celebration Association. Artwork by the winners of a Valleywide student art contest will have their creations illustrating various aspects of the Texas Revolution on display March 1 to April 13.

At the same time, the museum will display an exhibit dedicated to the history of Texas during the Civil War.

Other TexasFest activities, including reenactments of the Texas Revolution battles of Gonzalez, the Alamo and San Jacinto, will be held April 12-14 at Harlingen Field. More information on the festivities can be found online at happybirthdaytexas.com.