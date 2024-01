Setter of the Year – Jenna Rios, Los Fresnos

Los Fresnos senior Jenna Rios continued where she left off last season to pick up the setter of the year award in back-to-back seasons.

Rios, also the back-to-back District 32-6A setter of the year, had a standout career with over 2,000 career assists.

The senior setter has eyes on colleges and her teammates this season by providing 971 assists and showed her versatility as a setter with 353 digs and 87 aces.