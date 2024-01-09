Brownsville Veterans Memorial downs Harlingen South 64-44 in key 32-5A meeting

HARLINGEN — Brownsville Veterans had three players score in double figures and another three chip in with eight points as they moved into second place in District 32-5A with a 64-44 win over Harlingen South Tuesday night.

The win puts the Chargers at 7-1 in District 32-5A and keeps pace with Weslaco East in the race for the district title. The Chargers lost to the Wildcats 60-37 in the first round of district play.

“We are coming together,” Brownsville Veterans head coach Albert Briones said. “With the football guys, and the guys working since day one, we are slowly putting it together. It took awhile, but we are on our way.”

Brownsville Veterans’ Michael Camacho finished with a game-high 15 points, Andrew Capistran and Nick Tovar each scored 10 and Gilbert Trillo, Pablo Castaneda and Sergio Sosa dropped eight points.

The Hawks, without star player Steven Ortegon – who is out for the season with injury – played the Chargers tough for most of the first half, but Brownsville Veterans pulled away in the third quarter.

Briones said the defensive effort was key tonight. Brownsville Veterans outscored Harlingen South every quarter and were up 29-17 at the break.

Even though Ortegon is out for the season, the Hawks have played strong, only losing 39-37 to the Wildcats on Friday, but the depth of Brownsville Veterans was a little too much for the Hawks Tuesday night. The Chargers looked fresh late, scoring 20 in the fourth quarter, their highest scoring quarter of the night.

Briones said their practices are tough, and that his team boasts the deepest bench in the district. Senior guard Pablo Castaneda agrees with his head coach about the team’s depth.

“I think this year we are really connected, we made a lot of bonds during the tournaments we went to,” Castaneda said. “I want to give a shoutout to my coach, he has had our back through thick and thin. He showed it tonight along with the assistant coaches.

“I think this year we have what it takes to win district and go far in the playoffs.”

Harlingen South’s Ross Hernandez finished with a team-high 14 points and Jacob Garcia had 12 points.

The Chargers take on Porter and the Hawks face Mercedes on Friday.