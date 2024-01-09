McAllen’s Rodriguez named regional president of city managers association

Only have a minute? Listen instead

McAllen City Manager Roel “Roy” Rodriguez has been elected president of the Texas City Managers Association (TCMA) Region 10, which encompasses much of the South Texas region, according to a city news release.

Throughout his two-year term, Rodriguez will be overseeing Region 10 which is composed of Hidalgo, Cameron, Starr, Willacy, Brooks, Jim Hogg, Kenedy and Zapata.

The city said he’s worked 35 years in state and municipal government and has since received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2023 TCMA Professional Awards, in addition to being named the TCMA Administrator of the Year in 2017.

For McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos, Rodriguez showed qualities of leadership through his work ethic and leadership skills.

“What impresses me most about City Manager Rodriguez is that his management and mentorship style help make everyone around him better because he believes in their talent and skills,” Villalobos said in the release. “He is able to motivate others around them and help them to serve their communities better.”