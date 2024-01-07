Brownsville Pace’s Bryanna Narvaez is The Herald/Star Libero of the Year

Libero of the Year – Bryanna Narvaez, Brownsville Pace

Not many teams took sets off Brownsville Pace this season, the Vikings only dropped eight sets in its District 32-5A title winning season, and at the heart of the defense was senior Bryanna Narvaez.

Narvaez finished with 469 digs this season and also kept the ball in system to help ensure that the hitters on the Vikings had chances. Brownsville Pace went on to win 31 matches with Narvaez in the middle of the back row.

“If we do not have a good pass, we can’t really run the offense,” Narvaez said. “So, I think I did play a big role on the team.”

Brownsville Pace head coach Daya Venegas said Narvaez improved her serve receiving drastically this season, was key to the success and will be missed next season.