Some athletes were born to play certain positions. Alexa Carranza was one of those.

The senior libero made the position look like at a relaxing day at home. Even though the ran to the outer limits of any gym, dove into stands, crowds and scorer’s tables, nothing seemed out of the ordinary.

For Carranza, The Monitor’s 2023 All-Area Libero the Year, every day was just another day at the office, her demeanor – calm and cool – spread throughout a team of high-energetic (a.k.a. – spazzes) teammates and helped keep them focus. She led quietly but her words carried more when she needed to speak.

Her defensive skills and instincts, however were what truly set her apart. Going into the season, Carranza was considered the best back-row defender among most coaches, players and officials. She didn’t disappoint. Watching her make a miraculous save became cliché, seeing her take a serve and pass it perfectly for a first-touch kill was the norm.

She takes her rapidly moving self to play volleyball and continue to academic career at the University of Central Arkansas for this spring semester.

Carranza ended the season with 462 digs (12.8/match) and another 500-plus serve receives (you’d think opponents would stop doing that). Her preparedness and instincts to be where the ball was heading was unparalleled as PSJA compiled a third district title – second straight undefeated – and ended the year 37-6. A team loaded with offense got that offense started usually after Carranza touched the ball and quickly turned defense into attack mode.

