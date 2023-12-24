Only have a minute? Listen instead

From 2017-22, Schreiner University tallied a 21-109 record on the volleyball court.

Then, Jeremiah Tiffin was hired in March 2022. That year, the Mountaineers won 11 games.

This past season, they won 20.

Now they expect more, and McAllen Memorial setter Gaby Torres could play a big role in their continuing climb.

Torres signed her National Letter of Intent in front of hundreds of classmates, teammates, family and school administration at the Memorial gym to extend her athletic and academic career at the Div. III school that competes in the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference and is located in Kerrville.

Torres is used to taking on big roles, running the floor for the Mustangs and leading them to the Sweet 16 this past year and for the second time in her four years at Memorial.

“It worked out beautifully for me,” said Torres, who dished out more than 700 assists this year. “This has been a dream of mine to be playing as long as I can since I was very little. I love this sport and this means the world to me. I can’t imagine me not playing in college.”

Torres has played the past nine seasons for her club coach and trainer, Ryan Richardson.

“It’s crazy to think about that,” Torres said. “Since I was like 8 or 9, I’ve been with him.”

Known as a calming presence on a team with powerfully flamboyant hitters, Torres said she’s excited to show her leadership and what she can do with the ball as the Mountaineers look to continue their meteoric rise.

“Now I hope to make an impact in some way and show how big a role I can take on as a freshman,” she said. “I’m not as loud as some, but I lead quietly, like I have over the past years. Now, going to a school with a new coach who put the most wins together is exciting.”