Photo Gallery: Torres signs with Schreiner University By Delcia Lopez - December 22, 2023

Gaby Torres signed her National Letter of Intent in front of hundreds of classmates, teammates, family and school administration at McAllen Memorial gymnasium on Tuesday, Dec.19 2023. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected])

Flanked by her parents, Mario Torres and Judy Lopez, Gaby smiles during a National Letter of Intent signing ceremony on Tuesday, Dec.19 2023 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected])

Gabby smiles while participating in a TV interview preceding her signing event at McAllen Memorial gymnasium Tuesday, Dec.19 2023 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected])

Gaby during her signing event ; " This has been a dream of mine to be playing as long as I can since I was very little. I love this sport and this means the world to me. I can't imagine me not playing in college." (Delcia Lopez| [email protected])

Mario Torres sits next to his daughter, Gaby during a National Letter of Intent signing ceremony on Tuesday, Dec.19 2023 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected])

McAllen Memorial's Gaby Torres (1) Alicia Zielger (10) and Leah Garcia (13) celebrate a winning point against Corpus Christi's Veterans Memorial during the 3rd set of an Area round playoff game at Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High school gymnasium on Thursday, Nov.,4, 2021 in Corpus Christi, Texas.

McAllen Memorial's Gabby Torres hits against Edinburg Vela's Laura Guizar, during a game at McAllen Memorial high school gymnasium Tuesday, August 29, 2023 in McAllen (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])

Gaby Torres, with her mother Judy Lopez and brother Robert Quintanilla during a National Letter of Intent signing ceremony Tuesday, Dec.19 2023 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected])

Amare Hernandez , Gaby Torres and Kaityln Martin during a National Letter of Intent signing ceremony at McAllen Memorial gymnasium Tuesday, Dec.19 2023. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected])

McAllen Memorial's Kaityln Martin (18), Leah Garcia (13) Gabby Torres (1) Madisyn Sosa and Kassie Falcon (3) celebrate the game point against Flour Bluff' Maggie Kroft (15) attack attempt during a UIL Class 5-A Regional Quarterfinals at Falfurrias Junior high school gymnasium on Tuesday Nov.8,2022 in Falfurrias, Tx.

Gaby Torres (1) and Madisyn Sosa (4) during a game against Sharyland High at McAllen Memorial High school onTuesday, Nov. 07, 2023 in McAllen. (Delcia Lopez | [email protected])

Gaby Torres during a National Letter of Intent signing ceremony at McAllen Memorial high school gymnasium Tuesday, Dec.19 2023. (Delcia Lopez| [email protected])