Title starved: Lobos hungry for first district title

LA JOYA — To be one of the best, it is important to play the best and the La Joya Palmview Lobos did just that during non-district.

The Lobos (17-5) are done playing some of the best teams in the Valley and South Texas as they set out to win the program’s first district title when they face Laredo Martin at 7 p.m. tonight at La Joya Palmview High School in the opening game of District 30-5A.

Lobos head coach Anisa Reyna said she knew she had a special team this season, her best in her 10th year at the helm. That is why she sought for a tough non-district and tourney schedule to prepare for tonight.

“I thought we needed to get out,” Reyna said. “This is the first time we ever traveled out of town and we went to Corpus. We had big goals on our mind.”

The Lobos defeated Alvin, Killeen, Stephenville, Calallen and Alamo Heights to win the Battle on the Bay on Dec. 2.

Palmview also has wins over Harlingen South, McAllen High, McAllen Rowe, Los Fresnos and Mercedes and also put up fights against Edinburg High, Edinburg Vela and San Benito.

The non-district schedule has elevated the Lobos’ play, Reyna said.

“We wanted to beef up the preseason schedule to get ready and give it a go come district,” Reyna said.

The Lobos have a lot of potential because Jocelyn and Mia Rojas and key players who complement the sisters.

Reyna praised the sisters, Nicole Flores, Hailey Cantu and other role players for their play so far this season. Reyna said this is her best chance at winning a title coming into district.

“So far I think we have done a lot to accomplish great things,” senior Jocelyn Rojas said. “We have a bright future ahead of us and I think my senior year has gone just as I expected. We have been able to stay together and win.”

Jocelyn, a point guard, is averaging 13.8 points per game to go along with three rebounds, assists and steals.

Mia Rojas, a junior, is leading the team in scoring with points (16.5) and rebounds (4.7) per game.

The sisters enjoy playing with each other and also play on team’s outside of high school with each other.

“We have had a few rough starts here and there, but overall we have come together,” Mia Rojas said. “Like how we are doing now.”

The Lobos are on a nine-game win streak heading into tonight.

Palmview has speed and plenty of skillful players, Reyna said as their biggest strengths. Flores averages eight points a game, while Cantu chips in with five points a night.

Reyna said it has been a team effort as they look to grab a district title.

The Lobos figure their biggest challengers should be Laredo Nixon. The Mustangs (17-7) have wins over Weslaco High, Sharyland Pioneer, McAllen Rowe and McAllen Memorial. Laredo Nixon faces Rio Grande City at 7 p.m. in Rio Grande City.

The Rattlers (10-5) have strong wins in non-district against Sharyland Pioneer, McAllen Rowe and McHi while only losing to San Benito by three last Friday.

Roma (18-5) faces La Joya Juarez-Lincoln at 7:30 p.m. tonight at home. The Gladiators are hoping to make it to the playoffs after missing out last season.

The commutes are a grind in District 30-5A so nothing is guaranteed for any teams in the competitive district.