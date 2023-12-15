Girls Hoops: 6A’s closing in on district, Harlingen South, Edinburg Vela, Sharyland Pioneer and Rio Hondo off to hot starts

Once Districts 31 and 32-6A begin after the new year, the whole Valley is set to be in district play. Until then, the Class 6A teams will scrap amongst each other while the rest of the Valley continues to battle in district and others prepare for upcoming district games.

Edinburg High (19-2) from District 31-6A showed why it was regarded as the best team in the Valley so far in non-district play by beating previously-unbeaten and defending TAPPS 1A state champs Harvest Christian 66-60 on Tuesday.

Edinburg High faces Laredo United at 7 p.m. tonight at home in another tough meeting against out-of-Valley competition. The Bobcats have only lost to San Antonio Pieper and Converse Judson this season.

Weslaco High, from District 32-6A, lost to Edinburg High 63-56 in the beginning of December. The Panthers are a title contender in their district. They also face a Laredo school at 6:30 p.m. today when they host Laredo LBJ.

San Benito is another expected top team in District 32-6A. The Greyhounds face Mission High at 7:30 p.m. tonight at home before having to face Edinburg High next Tuesday.

Harlingen South is the only unbeaten team in District 32-5A at 3-0. The Hawks face the Edcouch-Elsa Yellowjackets at 7:30 p.m. tonight at home, as well. The Yellowjackets are 2-1 in district.

Brownsville Lopez, Brownsville Veterans, Weslaco East and Mercedes are also 2-1 in District 32-5A. Brownsville Lopez faces Mercedes at 7:30 p.m. tonight at Lopez to break their tie in the standings.

Edinburg Vela and Sharyland Pioneer battled at out earlier in the season at the Tommie Wiesman tourney in La Feria with Vela coming out on top. Both are 3-0 so far in the District 31-5A.

District 31-5A has also formed a top six like District 32-5A for now. Chasing Edinburg Vela and Sharyland Pioneer is Sharyland High, McAllen High, McAllen Rowe and McAllen Memorial.

District 32-4A started Tuesday.

La Feria, the defending champs in 32-4A, faces Raymondville at 6:30 p.m. tonightat home. The Lions opened district with a 57-33 win over Zapata while the Bearkats beat Hidalgo.

Rio Hondo has a 43-game district win steak going back to 2020 after the Bobcats started district 3-0, but have yet to face some of the other top teams in District 32-3A. Lyford is 2-0 and have a solid win over Progreso before hosting its annual tournament.

IDEA Edinburg defeated IDEA Donna 54-31 on Tuesday in a battle of two of the best teams in District 31-3A.

La Villa is undefeated in District 32-2A after wins over Santa Maria and Ben Bolt to start the season. The Cardinals face 0-2 Premont at 6 p.m. today at Premont.

San Perlita have kept it close with some solid sub-5A teams so far this and like the Class 6A teams have to wait until January to begin district. The Trojans start district Jan. 2.

Brownsville St. Joseph is 1-0 in TAPPS 5A District 4 after picking up a 61-28 win over Victoria St. Joseph on Dec. 5. The Bloodhounds return to district action against San Antonio Christian on Jan. 2, 2024.