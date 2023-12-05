Only have a minute? Listen instead

Rio Grande Valley Vipers guard Jarrett Culver was named NBA G League Player of the Week on Tuesday for games played Monday, Nov. 23 to Sunday, Dec. 3.

Culver is the first RGV player to win the award since Darius Days won last season on Jan. 31, 2023, for games played Jan. 23-29. Culver is the 23rd different RGV player to be named Player of the Week.

The Texas Tech graduate averaged 32.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.3 blocks in three appearances during the team’s 2-1 week.

In nine games played he is averaging 23.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks in 31.2 minutes.

RGV will begin its three-game road trip starting Wednesday as the team takes on the Oklahoma City Blue at Paycom Center at noon. Fans may stream the game via ESPN+. For more information visit www.rgvipers.com.