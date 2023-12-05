Nikki Rowe Tiaras to host dance workshop Saturday

Only have a minute? Listen instead

The Nikki Rowe High School Tiaras Dance Team will be hosting a Hip Hop Dance Workshop from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, in the Nikki Rowe High School main cafeteria.

Cost for the workshop is $20, and check-in and registration will start at 8 a.m.

The Nikki Rowe Tiaras will be teaching a hip hop dance routine to students currently enrolled in middle school or high school (grades sixth through 12th).

Pre-register by emailing [email protected] or call (956) 657-5144.

Participants are encouraged to wear T-shirt, shorts, and tennis shoes or other dance attire.

A snack will be provided during break time, during which participants can sit and chat with the Nikki Rowe Tiaras.

A concession stand will also be available.

All hip-hop workshop attendees will be given the opportunity to perform with the Tiaras at the Rowe Boys Varsity Basketball Game at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12.

This year’s team includes 20 dancers: seniors Layla Castellano, Ytzel Garcia Tavarez, Daniella Duarte, and Fatima Soto; juniors Ivanna Leal (major), Miranda De La Garza (captain), Edith Garza (1st lieutenant and social officer), Daniella Belmontes, Cadance Aguilar, Victoria Martinez, Alyandra Muniz, Jolynn Rodriguez, Madison Vazaldua, Violet Macedo, and Danele Rivera; sophomores Danna Luna, Nataly Rivera, and Areli Trevino; and freshmen Zoe Cavazos and Daniela Tamez.