Pharr names former Alton police chief as city manager

The city of Pharr held an appointment ceremony Monday in which Jonathan B. Flores was named as the city manager.

Flores, who had previously served as the assistant city manager and chief of police for the city of Alton, had been serving as the city of Pharr’s interim city manager since July following the resignation of former City Manager Anali Alanis in June.

“Today is a very special day for me and my family. I am extremely grateful to our Mayor Dr. Ambrosio Hernandez, and the City Commission for their continued support and trust in me to lead our great city,” Flores said in a news release. “I am committed to carrying out their vision and standard of excellence while serving our employees and community through a servant leadership philosophy.”

Flores, who is a native of Pharr, has over 22 years of law enforcement experience, including patrol, criminal investigations, major crimes and as a chief of police.

His accolades include his graduation from the 90th session of Law Enforcement Management Institute Leadership Command College as well as being recognized by the International Association of Chiefs of Police 40 under 40 leadership award, Texas Commission on Law Enforcement Public Service Award, and the Texas Police Chiefs Association Leadership Award.

“Dr. Flores understands the needs of our city, employees, and community and we are so proud to have him as our City Manager,” Mayor Ambrosio Hernandez said in the release. “He is a great leader and he has created many new initiatives that have promoted leadership and growth within our employees, and he has also been instrumental in leading the charge on new city projects. Dr. Flores is a great fit for our city, and we are proud of where our future is headed!”

This year, Flores was inducted into the National Law Enforcement Hall of Fame for Distinguished Service in Toledo, Ohio. He is also a Texas Municipal League Leadership Fellow and is in the process of earning his credentialed manager candidate status through the International City Manager’s Association.