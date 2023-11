RGV High School Football Area Playoff Schedule

RIO GRANDE VALLEY HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Class 6A DI

San Antonio Brennan at PSJA High, 6 p.m. at PSJA Stadium in Pharr

Class 6A DII

Harlingen High vs. San Antonio Harlan, 7 p.m. at Cabaniss Athletic Complex in Corpus Christi

Class 5A DI

Brownsville Veterans vs. Corpus Christi Veterans, 7 p.m. at Buccaneer Stadium in Corpus Christi

Corpus Christi Miller at Edinburg Vela, 7 p.m. at Richard R. Flores Stadium in Edinburg

PSJA North vs. Victoria East, 7 p.m. at Calallen’s Wildcat Stadium in Corpus Christi

Class 5A DII

Mission Veterans vs. San Antonio Pieper, 7 p.m. at Shirley Field in Laredo

Sharyland Pioneer vs. Liberty Hill, 7 p.m. at Dub Farris Athletic Complex in San Antonio

Class 4A DII

Port Isabel vs. Geronimo Navarro, 7:30 p.m. at Vaquero Stadium in San Diego

Class 2A DI

La Villa vs. Weimar, 7:30 p.m. at Pirate Stadium in Mathis

Saturday’s Games – Nov. 18

Area