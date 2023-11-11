Los Fresnos man sentenced to 18 years for enticement of a child

Only have a minute? Listen instead

A 37-year-old Los Fresnos man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for sexually enticing an 11-year-old girl.

U.S. District Judge Fernando Rodriguez Jr. sentenced Guadalupe “Pete” Azocar on Thursday.

He pleaded guilty to a count of enticement of a child on March 21, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas.

The government made a motion to dismiss a count of transfer of obscene material to a minor, which Rodriguez granted, court records indicate.

The judge further ordered Azocar to pay a $24,000 fine.

The investigation into Azocar began on May 18, 2020 when the child’s parents reported to Primera police that their daughter had been communicating with Azocar, who was 34 at the time, and that nude photos had been shared between them, according to the factual basis for Azocar’s guilty plea.

When police reviewed the phone, they discovered that Azocar had persuaded the girl “to photograph and video herself performing various sexual acts, and that as part of Azocar’s persuasion, he sent (the girl) adult pornography and child pornography to illustrate what he wanted her to do, as well as videos of himself masturbating to her photographs.”

Primera police then contacted the Homeland Security Investigations-led Rio Grande Valley Child Exploitation Task Force to assist in the investigation.

Investigators discovered that Azocar had been communicating with the girl from Feb. 18, 2020 through May 18, 2020.

The plea agreement states that Azocar told the girl he wanted to go to her house and had her draw a map with the location of security cameras so that he could avoid being recorded.

“They agreed to see each other through her bedroom window where they would ‘mess around with each other sexually,’” that document stated. “Azocar stated he was unable to go because he could not obtain a ride to her house.”

When the girl told him that her mother was going to take his phone away, he said, “Erase our messages…I could go away for 30 years lol.”

Following his 18-year sentence, Azocar must complete 10 years of supervised release.

“During that time, he will have to comply with numerous requirements designed to restrict his access to children and the internet. He will also be ordered to register as a sex offender,” the news release stated.

Rodriguez, the judge, allowed Azocar to remain on bond and voluntarily surrender to a federal prison that will be determined in the near future.