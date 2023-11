The 2023 UIL State Cross Country Championships is set for this Friday and Saturday at Old Settler’s Park in Round Rock, Texas.

Meet this year’s group of individual girls and team qualifiers from the Rio Grande Valley.

Class 6A:

San Juanita Leal, Edinburg North

Grade: Senior

State Meet Appearances: 2021, 2022, 2023

PR: 17:01.5 (RGVCCA Meet of Champs; Oct. 1)

Maddison Surita, Edinburg Economedes

Grade: Senior

State Meet Appearances: 2021, 2023

PR: 17:51.3 (RGVCCCA Meet of Champs; Oct. 1)

Class 5A:

McAllen High

Team members: Dana Rojas Vazquez, Kenzi Ramirez, Daira Rojas Vazquez, Aileen Rivera, Samara Gully, Rebecca Morgan, Ava Barreda

Regional finish: 4th

Top regional finisher: Dana Rojas Vazquez (2nd)

Yazmin Guerra, PSJA Southwest

Grade: Junior

State Meet Appearances: 2022, 2023

PR: 18:31.5 (District 31-5A Meet; Oct. 12)

Cecilia Cavazos, Sharyland High

Grade: Senior

State Meet Appearances: 2021, 2023

PR: 18:57.3 (District 31-5A Meet; Oct. 13, 2022)

Rebecca Davila, Edcouch-Elsa

Grade: Senior

State Meet Appearances: 2023

PR: 18:44.9 (Falfurrias Invitational; Sept. 2)

Yaritzy Acosta, La Joya Palmview

Grade: Senior

State Meet Appearances: 2023

PR: 19:26.2 (Region IV-5A Meet; Oct. 23)

Dana Rodriguez, Edinburg Vela

Grade: Freshman

State Meet Appearances: 2023

PR: 19:46.9 (Region IV-5A Meet; Oct. 23)

Class 4A (2 Miles)

La Feria

Team members: Liana Navarroa, Cierra Garcia, Mia Trevino, Lindsey Cantu, Dora Menda, Dania Garcia, Mia Cerda

Regional finish: 4th

Top regional finisher: Liana Navarro (4th)

Class 3A (2 Miles):

Naomi Cotero, Pharr IDEA

Grade: Junior

State Meet Appearances: 2021, 2022, 2023

PR: 12:19.61 (McNeil Invitational; Sept. 24, 2022)

Camila Alvarez, Pharr IDEA

Grade: Senior

State Meet Appearances: 2022, 2023

PR: 12:56.8 (RGVCCCA Meet of Champs; Sept. 30)

Class 2A (2 Miles):

Mia Picazo, Santa Maria

Grade: Senior

State Meet Appearances: 2021, 2022, 2023

PR: 11:49.3 (District 32-2A Meet; Oct. 8, 2022)

Class 1A (2 Miles):

Ximena Ventura, Lasara

Grade: Senior

State Meet Appearances: 2023

PR: 13:09.9 (McHi Friday Night Lights Invitational; Aug. 18)

Estrella Martinez, San Isidro

Grade: Sophomore

State Meet Appearances: 2023

PR: 14:05.7 (Region IV-1A Meet; Oct. 23)

