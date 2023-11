The 2023 UIL State Cross Country Championships is set for this Friday and Saturday at Old Settler’s Park in Round Rock, Texas.

Meet this year’s group of individual boys and team qualifiers from the Rio Grande Valley.

Class 6A:

Alexis Rodriguez, Edinburg North

Grade: Senior

State Meet Appearances: 2023

PR: 15:14.4 (McHi Bulldogs Friday Night Lights Invitational; Aug. 18)

Class 5A:

Weslaco East

Team members: Adrianno Gonzalez, Eric Davis, Aaron Nava, Eduardo Zuniga, Octavian De La Serna, Joseleovardo Carrizales, Aron Martinez

Regional finish: 3rd

Top regional finisher: Adrianno Gonzalez (29th)

Juan Aguinaga Jr., Edcouch-Elsa

Grade: Sophomore

State Meet Appearances: 2023

PR: 15:19.5 (Falfurrias Invitational; Sept. 2)

Ricardo Chacon, Donna North

Grade: Senior

State Meet Appearances: 2023

PR: 16:18.71 (Region IV-5A Meet; Oct. 23)

Roehl Rodriguez, McAllen Memorial

Grade: Junior

State Meet Appearances: 2022, 2023

PR: 15:58.7 (District 31-5A Meet; Oct. 12)

Class 4A:

La Feria

Team members: Armando Morales, Anthony Morales, Nathan Salinas, Jake Vela, Christopher Velazquez, Benjamin Lara, Christopher Sanchez

Regional finish: 1st

Top regional finisher: Armando Morales (1st)

Class 3A:

Vanguard Rembrandt

Team members: Aaron Miranda, Mario Luna, Gael Gonzalez, Andrew Baxter, Dylan Garcia, Noel Martinez, Joaquin Ordonez

Regional finish: 4th

Top regional finisher: Aaron Miranda (13th)

Jesus Gutierrez, IDEA Weslaco Pike

Grade: Senior

State Meet Appearances: 2022, 2023

PR: 17:01.5 (District 32-3A Meet; Oct. 11)

Gael Aguirre, IDEA Brownsville Frontier

Grade: Freshman

State Meet Appearances: 2023

PR: 17:08.9 (Region IV-5A Meet; Oct. 23)

Joel Telles, IDEA Weslaco Pike

Grade: Junior

State Meet Appearances: 2023

PR: 17:00.5 (District 32-3A Meet; Oct. 11)

Juan Jimenez, IDEA Brownsville Frontier

Grade: Senior

State Meet Appearances: 2021, 2022, 2023

PR: 16:58.6 (RGVCCCA Meet of Champ; Sept. 30)

Class 2A:

Rosendo Fernandez, Santa Maria

Grade: Senior

State Meet Appearances: 2022, 2023

PR: 17:16.1 (District 32-2A Meet; Oct. 9)

Class 1A:

Jose Ventura, Lasara

Grade: Junior

State Meet Appearances: 2022, 2023

PR: 16:09.1 (RGVCCCA Meet of Champs; Sept. 30)

Rodolfo Razo, San Perlita

Grade: Sophomore

State Meet Appearances: 2023

PR: 19:31.0 (Region IV-1A Meet; Oct. 23)

*PLEASE SEND ANY MISSING INFORMATION OR CORRECTIONS TO [email protected]*